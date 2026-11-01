Is Rashee Rice Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Broncos in NFL Week 8)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has not played since Week 4 of the 2026 season due to a hamstring injury, but he's expected to return on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Rice was injured early on in the Chiefs' Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and proceeded to miss the next two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. Kansas City's receiver room is extremely banged up with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) on injured reserve.

Rice doesn't carry an injury designation in this game, a sign that he'll return to his usual role against a tough Denver defense.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has no injury designation status for Sunday and is expected to play Sunday vs. the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/Va9KYBCzqz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2026

In Week 1, Rice caught just two passes (on two targets) for 19 yards and a score against this Broncos defense. The veteran receiver has played better since then, picking up four catches for 83 yards in Week 2 and seven catches for 88 yards in Week 3.

He did not record a catch before exiting in Week 4 against Las Vegas.

Oddsmakers have set the Chiefs as favorites at home in this matchup, which is a sign that they expected Patrick Mahomes and Co. to get back on track after a shaky offensive showing in Week 7 against Seattle.

Rice should play a big role in that resurgence, so I'm betting on him in the prop market on Sunday.

Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Broncos in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rashee Rice OVER 4.5 Receptions (-111)

This season, Rice has two, four and seven receptions in his three completed games, and he was targeted 15 times between Weeks 2 and 3.

While the Broncos held Rice in check in the opener, the Chiefs are really lacking playmakers on the outside at this point in the season. I think that bodes well for the former second-round pick in his return, especially since Patrick Mahomes look his way quite a bit in Week 3.

Rice finished last season with six or more receptions in six of his eight games, and he's easily the No. 1 receiver in this offense when healthy. Even with Pat Surtain II back for Denver, I'll take the OVER on this prop for Rice in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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