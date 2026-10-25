Is Rashee Rice Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 7)

For the second week in a row, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice failed to practice due to hamstring and knee issues, and he's been ruled out for Sunday night's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) ruled out for Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

Rice was injured in Week 4, going down early in the game with a hamstring injury. While there was some intitial optimism that the star wideout would return after Kansas City's Week 5 bye, he has not returned to practice, which puts his status for Week 8 in question as well.

Injuries and suspensions have derailed multiple seasons in a row for Rice, but he's been an effective player when he's been on the field. The former second-round pick reeled in 13 of his 17 targets over his first three games (he was not targeted before exiting early in Week 4) for 190 yards and a score.

The Chiefs are short-handed at receiver with both Rice and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) sidelined with injuries.

That leaves Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals as the top options on the outside for Patrick Mahomes along with superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

I'm eyeing Worth in the prop market with Rice set to miss a second game in a row.

Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Xavier Worthy OVER 4.5 Receptions (-114)

In Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Worthy saw seven targets from Mahomes, catching all of those passes for 73 yards. He's received 29 targets across five games, catching 21 passes for 206 yards and a score.

Those aren't crazy numbers, but Worthy has multiple games with five or more catches and has been targeted at least six times in four of his five games.

That gives him a solid floor against a Seattle team that may be easier to beat through the air than on the ground (allowing just 3.5 yards per carry this season). Worthy has played 81.1 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps this season, so I love betting on his role expanding as long as Rice remains out.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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