Ravens' Odds vs. Saints Remain Steady After Positive Zay Flowers Injury Update

The Baltimore Ravens received a positive update on star receiver Zay Flowers ahead of Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints after he exited the team's Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts and did not return.

Flowers was dealing wth a hamstring injury, and he was actually considered questionable to return before the Ravens eventually ruled him out in the second half. That had put his status for Week 2 up in the air, though it appears the star wideout has a chance to play.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Flowers' injury isn't considered serious and that the star wideout would have returned to the game if it was a playoff matchup. But, with the Ravens up big against Indy, the team decided to hold him out.

In addition to that, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that Flowers is just day-to-day heading into Week 2 against New Orleans.

Coach Jesse Minter confirms Zay Flowers is day-to-day, a good sign. https://t.co/MEP8dSDm0b — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2026

As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings have left Baltimore as an 8.5-point favorite at home in Week 2.

Flowers is a major part of the Baltimore offense, and with rookie Ja'Kobi Lane also going down with an injury in Week 1, the Ravens can't afford to lose any more pass catchers for Lamar Jackson. In Week 1, Flowers had five catches for 150 yards and a score on six targets, even though he played just 20 snaps (29.4 percent) due to the injury.

Baltimore will release an injury report on Wednesday after its first practice of the week, which should give bettors and fantasy players a deeper look into Flowers' status. If the star wideout is able to get in a limited session it bodes well for his chances ahead of Week 1.

Flowers was dealing with a leg injury in camp and in the leadup to Sunday's matchup with Indy, so he's a player to monitor going forward. The Ravens certainly don't want to lose him for a long stretch as they look to improve their Super Bowl odds (No. 2 in the league at DraftKings) in the coming weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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