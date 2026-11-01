Ravens' Super Bowl Odds Take Massive Hit With Latest Lamar Jackson Injury Update

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the lineup after a three-game absence with an ankle injury, but his return lasted just one play.

The two-time league MVP hit his thumb on the first offensive play of the game, and he was quickly ruled out for the game. Jackson was seen on the sideline with a cast, and the Ravens are planning to place him on injured reserve since he needs surgery to fix the issue.

Coach Minter announces that QB Lamar Jackson will require surgery and be placed on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/GZXgKpn6O1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2026

It's a killer blow to the Ravens' season, as they're now 4-4 and remain in last place in the AFC North. The loss of Jackson has crushed the Ravens' Super Bowl odds, as they fell to +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That's still the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl, but it's likely Baltimore will fall further by the end of Week 8.

The Ravens are just 7-13 without Jackson in his career, and they were unable to compete with Buffalo on Sunday. Tyler Huntley -- Baltimore's backup -- was also injured in the game, forcing third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano to play most of the matchup.

Baltimore simply can't compete against the top teams in the league Huntley and Fagnano at quarterback, and they are the only team in the AFC North that isn't over .500 this season.

Since Jackson is on injured reserve, he has to miss at least four weeks, which could end up being detrimental to the Ravens' season. The favorite to win the AFC entering the 2026 campaign, Baltimore has to salvage a stretch against Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina and Houston without Jackson.

For now, bettors should avoid this Ravens team in the futures market with Jackson's return to play up in the air this season.

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