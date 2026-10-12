Ravens vs. Browns Opening Odds Suggest Lamar Jackson Will Return in NFL Week 6

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sat out the team's Sunday night win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 with an ankle injury, but it's possible he could return as soon as Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday, Jackson has a goal to be back for Week 6, with "several people" involved with the situation believing that the two-time league MVP will only miss one game.

Rap: Lamar Jackson (ankle) has goal to return in Week 6.



"There’s several people involved in this situation that believe Lamar will be back next week." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

That's a massive boost for the Ravens, who rode a solid game from backup Tyler Huntley to get to 4-1 this season. Baltimore is now the No. 2 team in the odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook (+800).

The odds for the Ravens' Week 6 game against Cleveland also suggest that Jackson will return. Baltimore opened as a 3.5-point favorite on the road, and that line has held steady at the best NFL betting sites on Monday.

Last season, Baltimore was 0-2 in the first two games that Jackson missed with Cooper Rush taking over at quarterback, but it seems to have found something with Huntley as the backup. Baltimore has won three straight games that Huntley has started, improving the team to 7-11 all-time when Jackson is sidelined.

That’s three straight wins for Tyler Huntley starting in place of Lamar Jackson.

It doesn’t always look pretty but Huntley doesn’t rattle easily. That late 2 minute drive may have been best of his career. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 12, 2026

Cleveland is coming off a loss in Week 5, so that could be another reason that the Ravens are favored by more than a field goal in Week 6. The Browns are 3-2, but they did not look great against a New York Jets team that was 1-3 before Sunday's win.

Before going down in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson played one of his best games of the season, completing 15 of his 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Ravens to 24 points. Overall, the two-time league MVP has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Jackson's MVP odds have remained in the top seven in the league, which is a sign that oddsmakers aren't expecting an extended absence from the star quarterback. The Ravens' practice reports early in the week will be a good indicator of Jackson's chances of playing, but for now it appears that the betting market is operating as if he will start in an AFC North rivalry game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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