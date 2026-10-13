Ravens vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens didn't let the fact that Lamar Jackson was sidelined keep them from getting their fourth win of the season on Sunday Night Football when they staged a late comeback to eventually beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

The Ravens will stay on the road again this week when they take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North duel.

The Browns are 3-2 on the season, but are coming off a bad loss to the New York Jets.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional Week 6 game.

Ravens vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens -4.5 (-110)

Browns +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ravens -225

Browns +188

Total

OVER 41.5 (-102)

UNDER 41.5 (-120)

Ravens vs. Browns How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 18

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Field

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Ravens record: 4-1

Browns record: 3-2

Ravens vs. Browns Betting Trends

The Browns are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Ravens are 2-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 7-3 in the Ravens' last 10 games

Browns are 3-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-2 in Browns' games this season

Ravens vs. Browns Injury Report

Ravens Injury Report

Cam Jurgens, C - Questionable

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR - IR

Lamar Jackson, QB - Questionable

Trey Hendrickson, LB - Questionable

Broderick Washington, Jr., DT - Questionable

Browns Injury Report

Tylan Wallace, WR - Questionable

Carsen Ryan, TE - Questionable

Teven Jenkins, G - Questionable

Mason Graham, DT - Questionable

Mike Hall Jr., DT - Questionable

Ravens vs. Browns Prediction and Pick

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points on the Ravens:

There's a chance that Lamar Jackson will return for the Ravens this week, and if he does, we're going to have a great number on Baltimore at -4.5. If he doesn't return, I'm not too concerned, as Tyler Huntley proved on Monday night that he's more than a capable backup.

Not enough people have realized how good the Ravens have played this season, ranking second in offensive success rate and eighth in opponent success rate. They are one of just four teams that rank in the top 10 in both metrics, alongside the 49ers, Rams, and Bears.

I feel good backing them at -4.5 to win and cover against a Browns team.

Pick: Ravens -4.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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