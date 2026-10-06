Ravens vs. Falcons Odds Shift Following Latest Lamar Jackson Injury Update Ahead of Week 5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is up in the air for Sunday night's battle against the Atlanta Falcons after he left Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury.

Jackson did not play in the second half of the Ravens' win against the Titans, and Ravens head coach Jesse Minter did not commit to the star quarterback being available for Sunday night's game against Atlanta.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter on whether Lamar Jackson (ankle) will start Sunday night at the Falcons: "I don't know the chances yet."



Minter added, "I don't think it's going to be crazy long-term." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 5, 2026

Jackson's murky status has caused quite a shift in the odds for this game, especially after Atlanta won on Monday night in a blowout of the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens opened up as six-point favorites on the road in the lookahead line, and that shifted to Ravens -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday night. After Minter's update on Jackson, the line moved even further, as the Ravens are now just 2.5-point road favorites on Sunday night.

If Jackson ends up missing Sunday's game, it's possible that this line could close as a pick'em or with Atlanta favored to win.

Baltimore is just 6-11 without Jackson in his NFL career, winning just two of the last seven games that he's missed. Veteran backup Tyler Huntley would get the start on Sunday if Jackson is unable to go, which would be a huge downgrade to the Baltimore offense. While Huntley was fine in the win over Tennessee, the team didn't score a point in the second half of that game.

Huntley ompleted eight of his nine passes for 63 yards, adding four carries for 16 yards in the win. Jackson was on fire in the first half in Week 4, completing 15 of his 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, the two-time league MVP has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Baltimore's practice reports on Wednesday and Thursday should give us more insight into Jackson's status, though it appears the betting market is bracing for him to miss this game. The Ravens are off to a 3-1 start, but in a loaded AFC North, they can't afford for Jackson to miss significant time if they want to take control of the division.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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