Ravens vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Who Wins AFC North?)
The AFC North and the No. 4 seed in the AFC are on the line on Sunday night in Week 18.
With the Pittsburgh Steelers dropping their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, they set up a winner-take-all game with the Baltimore Ravens for the division crown.
These teams played a few weeks ago in Baltimore with the Steelers pulling off an upset win, but oddsmakers have the Ravens favored on the road on Sunday night. Lamar Jackson (back) is expected to return for this game, but Baltimore rode Derrick Henry to a season-saving win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, as he scored four touchdowns and ran for over 200 yards.
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers struggled on offense in Week 17, scoring just six points with DK Metcalf (suspension) out of the lineup. Can Pittsburgh turn things around and get into the playoffs?
All season long, the SI Betting team has been predicting final scores for every NFL game as a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread and total bets.
Here’s where I’m leaning for game 272 or 272 in the regular season.
Ravens vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens -3.5 (-105)
- Steelers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -192
- Steelers: +160
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
There has been a little line movement in this game, as the Ravens have jumped from three-point favorites to 3.5-point favorites, and they are now -192 on the moneyline to win this game.
In addition to that, the total has fallen from 42.5 to 40.5.
Ravens vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Steelers let an opportunity to clinch the AFC North slip through their grasp last week, but I still have confidence they're going to have a real shot to defeat the Ravens in Week 18. Baltimore may be without Lamar Jackson again as he's nursing a back injury, and the Ravens as a whole aren't the elite team some people think they are, even with Jackson healthy. This season, the Ravens rank 13th in total DVOA and 12th in net yards per play.
The Steelers just beat the Ravens in Baltimore a few short weeks ago while outgaining them 6.2 yards per play to 5.5 yards per play. Now they're 3.5-point home underdogs with Jackson questionable? That doesn't seem right to me. Give me the points with Pittsburgh.
It’s all on the line in Week 18!
I lean with the Ravens to win this game, as the Steelers losing DK Metcalf absolutely torpedoed their offense in Week 17.
Baltimore can win this game with either of their quarterbacks in there, and Derrick Henry proved in Week 17 that he may be all this team needs to advance to the playoffs. The Ravens lost the first meeting between these teams, but the Steelers have backed themselves into a corner with a few key players out and the pressure after blowing their chance to clinch in Week 17.
I’ll take Baltimore to win a close one on Sunday night, but I agree with MacMillan’s idea to take the points now that this has moved through the key number of three.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
