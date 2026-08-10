Rays vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to make it seven wins in a row when they continue their road trip on Monday night against the Athletics.

Tampa Bay swept the Rockies and Mariners to get its road record up to 30-28 on the season.

Meanwhile the A’s ended a long losing streak with two wins in Boston over the weekend.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Athletics on Monday, Aug. 10.

Rays vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+104)

Athletics +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Rays -145

Athletics +135

Total

10.0 (Over -103/Under -117)

Rays vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Rays: Freddy Peralta (5-9, 5.37 ERA)

Athletics: Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.64 ERA)

Freddy Peralta started his Rays career at Coors Field, allowing seven runs on nine hits (two home runs) in just 3.2 innings. It doesn’t get much better at the hitter-friendly park in Sacramento.

Jacob Lopez has strung together a few strong starts, allowing a total of four runs (three earned) on 12 hits in 15.1 innings across his last three outings.

Rays vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, NBCSCA

Rays record: 71-46

Athletics record: 47-71

Rays vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyler Soderstrom OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-126)

Tyler Soderstrom has turned it on in August, going 9 for 29 (.310) with three doubles, one triple, and two home runs. He’s scored six runs and driven in five through eight games.

Soderstrom has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight games and seven of eight, including OVER 2.5 HRR in his last four contests. He’s also 2 for 6 against Peralta in his career, and he has a .911 OPS at home as opposed to .734 on the road.

Rays vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

It’s tempting to fade Peralta and the Rays on the road, but even with a 30-28 road record, that’s much better than the A’s at home (21-36). These teams essentially have opposite records overall with the Rays at 71-46 and the A’s at 47-71.

I’ll go as far as taking the Rays on the run line tonight against the A’s. Tampa Bay is 22-11 vs. LHP, after all.

Pick: Rays -1.5 (+104)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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