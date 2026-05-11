Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 11

The Tampa Bay Rays swept the Toronto Blue Jays last week, and now the two teams will head to Toronto for another series this week.

Both teams won their weekend series. The Rays beat the Rays 2-1, and the Blue Jays won two of three against the Angels.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-215)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline

Rays +108

Blue Jays -126

Total

OVER 7 (-115)

UNDER 7 (-105)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP (2-1, 2.95 ERA)

Toronto: Kevin Gausman, RHP (2-2, 3.09 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 11

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): SN1, Rays.TV

Rays record: 26-13

Blue Jays record: 18-22

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet

Drew Rasmussen UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-114)

The Blue Jays have the lowest strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers this season. They've struck out on just 18.3% of plate appearances against righties. They struck out five teams against Drew Rasmussen last week, but now they get to face them in their home ballpark. All we need is for him to have one fewer strikeout in tonight's rematch, and we'll cash this bet.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of betting $100 every day for a year, I broke down why I'm putting $40 on the Blue Jays to get the win at home tonight:

I think some regression is in store for the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite their strong record, they're coming into this game ranking just 25th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. They're rolling with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, who I also think is bound for some regression, sporting a 3.72 FIP on the year.

With the Blue Jays at home, I'll take Toronto to get some revenge after getting swept by the Rays last week.

Pick: Blue Jays -126 via FanDuel

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