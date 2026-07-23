Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 23

The Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to reverse their fortune out of the All-Star break as they close out a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon.

The Rays have won the first three games in Toronto after losing all four games at Fenway Park.

Toronto has now lost seven of its last eight games, with that lone victory being a 1-0 win against the White Sox.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Blue Jays on Thursday, July 23.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+148)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Rays -114

Blue Jays -106

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Rays: Casey Legumina (2-2, 3.92 ERA)

Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (1-1, 5.70 ERA)

Casey Legumina is opening for the third time this season. He allowed one run in 1.2 innings on June 14 in Anaheim, and threw 1.1 scoreless innings on June 25 against the Royals. He’ll be followed by Ian Seymour in bulk relief.

Shane Bieber threw six shutout innings against the White Sox in the Blue Jays’ only win in the last eight games. This came after allowing two runs on six hits in just 4.2 innings against the Padres.

Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, Sportsnet

Rays record: 59-42

Blue Jays record: 46-56

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Chandler Simpson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-113)

Chandler Simpson has gone 10 for 18 with four runs scored and two RBI during a five-game hitting streak. He’s batting .291 on the season, including .310 vs. RHP, and usually hits in the fifth or sixth spot in the Rays’ order.

I’ll back Simpson to stay hot today in Toronto.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Blue Jays’ offensive struggles continued last night in their 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Toronto has now scored five runs during its four-game losing streak and 21 runs during a 1-7 stretch.

Meanwhile, the Rays have quickly turned things around. They now have a chance to sweep a four-game series after losing all four games at Fenway Park over the weekend.

The Rays seem to have a beat on the Jays this season, as they’ve won eight of nine meetings so far. They should be bigger favorites – or favored at all – this afternoon in a so-so pitching matchup.

Pick: Rays -114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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