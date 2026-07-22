Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22

The Toronto Blue Jays have scored just three runs in the first two games of a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre this week.

That’s been a trend for Toronto recently, as the Jays have scored two runs or fewer in each of their last four games.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay appears to be back on track after a four-game sweep at Fenway Park. The Rays have scored 19 runs through two games in this series despite Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman taking the mound for Toronto.

Tampa Bay has now won seven of eight games against Toronto this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, July 22.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+154)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline

Rays -109

Blue Jays -110

Total

8 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Rays: Griffin Jax (5-7, 4.08 ERA)

Blue Jays: Braydon Fisher (3-3, 3.65 ERA)

Griffin Jax is hoping that his last start was just a blip on the radar. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in five innings against a red-hot Red Sox squad. This came after allowing seven earned runs in 21 innings across his previous four starts.

Braydon Fisher will open for the Jays, and he’s been pretty good in this role this season, allowing just three hits and no runs in 6.2 innings across six starts. He’s likely to be followed by Spencer Miles (4-2, 3.52 ERA), who allowed six runs in four innings in his last start.

Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, Sportsnet

Rays record: 58-42

Blue Jays record: 46-55

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Griffin Jax UNDER 15.5 Outs (-160)

The Rays have found something by converting Griffin Jax back into a starting pitcher, but the longtime reliever still isn’t fully stretched out. He’s gone UNDER 15.5 outs in all but one of his 15 starts this season.

Tampa Bay should once again pull Jax after an efficient five innings from the right-hander.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays have quickly put getting swept at Fenway Park behind them with two blowout wins in Toronto.

Tampa Bay is now back on track, while the Blue Jays have lost three in a row and six of seven games. That lone victory was a 1-0 win against the White Sox, and Toronto has scored just 19 runs in its last seven games.

Griffin Jax threw five shutout innings against Toronto in May, and the Jays are going with an opener ahead of Spencer Miles.

The Rays have been the better team this season and in this series, and I’ll take them to continue that tonight at this short price.

Pick: Rays -109

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