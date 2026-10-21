Rays vs. Brewers Game 1 Opening Odds for 2026 World Series (Milwaukee Set as Home Favorite)

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays to open the 2026 World Series on Friday night.

The Brewers will have had a full week off between games after completing the sweep in Los Angeles on Thursday the 15th. That gives them ample time to set up their pitching plans for the series.

The Rays only had three days off after coming back from a 2-1 deficit in the ALCS against the Guardians. Still, they should have most arms available come Friday night.

Milwaukee took two of three from the Rays at home early on in the season.

Let’s get into the opening odds for Rays vs. Brewers in World Series Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 23.

Rays vs. Brewers Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-182)

Brewers -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Rays +134

Brewers -162

Total

6 (Over -111/Under -108)

Rays vs. Brewers Game 1 Probable Pitchers

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA in regular season; 3 ER in 21 IP in playoffs)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA in regular season; 3 ER in 8.1 IP in playoffs)

The Rays will be able to use Drew Rasmussen in Game 1 of the World Series on regular rest after he started Game 5 of the ALCS. Rasmussen has been terrific so far in the postseason, throwing three quality starts and 23 strikeouts with just three walks in his 21 innings. The right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk in five innings in Milwaukee back on April 1.

Jacob Misiorowski has yet to get out of the fifth inning in his two postseason starts. The Brewers still went on to win both games, at least, but he’s allowed three runs on nine hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks in 8.1 innings. The NL Cy Young favorite allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings against the Rays in that April 1 rubber match.

Rays vs. Brewers Game 1 How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Rays record: 98-64 (7-2)

Brewers record: 103-59 (7-1)

Rays vs. Brewers World Series Odds

Series Odds

Rays: +140

Brewers: -160

Total Games

Over 4.5 (-800)

Over 5.5 (-180)

Over 6.5 (+205)

Under 4.5 (+600)

Under 5.5 (+150)

Under 6.5 (-245)

Correct Score

Rays in 4 (+1300)

Rays in 5 (+750)

Rays in 6 (+650)

Rays in 7 (+550)

Brewers in 4 (+900)

Brewers in 5 (+475)

Brewers in 6 (+360)

Brewers in 7 (+450)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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