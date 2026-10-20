Rays vs. Brewers Opening Odds for 2026 World Series (Milwaukee Favored to Win First Title in Franchise History)

The 2026 World Series is officially set!

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays knocked off the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS on Monday night, winning that series 4-2, to set up an intriguing World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Game 1 of this series is set for Friday night after both of these No. 1 seeds cruised through the playoffs, building on extremely impressive regular seasons.

Milwaukee swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, and it has been off for quite some time waiting for the ALCS to finish up. On one hand, that’s a good thing, as it’s allowing the Brewers to set their rotation ahead of the World Series. That puts NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski in line to pitch in Game 1.

Still, there could be a little rust involved for the top team in the NL after it blitzed the two-time defending champs in the previous round.

The Rays didn’t have as easy an ALCS matchup, as they fell down 2-1 against Cleveland, but they stormed back to win Games 4, 5 and 6 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to advance. They should have ace Drew Rasmussen (pitched on Sunday) available for Game 1 of the World Series.

That puts us in line for an awesome Fall Classic, and one of these teams will win their first title in franchise history.

The Brewers have one World Series appearance, losing in 1982, while the Rays last made the World Series and lost to the Dodgers during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Following the Rays’ win on Monday night, oddsmakers released the opening odds for this series, and the Brewers are currently -160 favorites. That translates to an implied probability of 61.54 percent that Milwaukee – which has home-field advantage – will win the series.

Still, oddsmakers are expecting this matchup to be a long one, as the most-likely outcome is the Brewers to win in six games (+360) while a sweep for either team is set at +900 (Milwaukee) or +1300 (Tampa Bay). The series total is currently at 5.5, but it’s heavily juiced to the OVER.

The SI Betting team will have game picks, series predictions and more for the World Series this week, but first let’s take a look at the opening series odds with the Rays and Brewers looking to punctuate magical 2026 campaigns.

Rays vs. Brewers Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rays: +140

Brewers: -160

Rays vs. Brewers Correct Score Odds

Brewers in 6: +360

Brewers in 7:+450

Brewers in 5: +475

Rays in 7: +550

Rays in 6: +650

Rays in 5: +750

Brewers in 4: +900

Rays in 4: +1300

Rays vs. Brewers Series Total Games

5.5 (OVER -180/Under +150)

Rays vs. Brewers Series Spread

Rays +1.5 (-145)

Brewers -1.5 (+125)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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