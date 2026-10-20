Rays vs. Brewers World Series Prediction and Odds (Milwaukee Favored To Win Fall Classic)

We will have a new World Series champion in 2026.

The Milwaukee Brewers swept away the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1982. The Tampa Bay Rays then took care of the Cleveland Guardians in six games, advancing to the World Series for the third time in franchise history.

It may not be a World Series matchup that many expected or perhaps wanted to see, depending on who you are, but we should be in for a great best-of-seven battle between two of the best teams in baseball.

In some ways, though, this should have been expected. The Brewers were the top seed in the NL with a 103-59 record, and the same goes for the Rays after a 98-64 regular season.

We have a few days before Game 1 on Friday night, giving us ample time to break down this World Series matchup.

Let’s get into the Rays vs. Brewers World Series odds as well as a prediction.

Rays vs. Brewers World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Series Odds

Rays: +140

Brewers: -160

The Brewers are fairly large favorites in the World Series, with their -160 odds implying a 61.54% chance of winning it all.

Total Games

Over 4.5 (-800)

Over 5.5 (-180)

Over 6.5 (+205)

Under 4.5 (+600)

Under 5.5 (+150)

Under 6.5 (-245)

The oddsmakers are expecting this series to go at least five games, with six being the most likely outcome.

Correct Score

Rays in 4 (+1300)

Rays in 5 (+750)

Rays in 6 (+650)

Rays in 7 (+550)

Brewers in 4 (+900)

Brewers in 5 (+475)

Brewers in 6 (+360)

Brewers in 7 (+450)

Unsurprisingly, given the series odds and total games market, Brewers in 6 has the shortest odds at +360. That implies a 21.74% probability of Milwaukee winning its first World Series at home in Game 6.

Rays vs. Brewers World Series Odds

Some people may say that the Brewers already eliminated their toughest competition by sweeping the Dodgers in the NLCS. I am one of those people.

After getting swept in the NLCS last year, the Brewers returned the favor this time around. Milwaukee’s lineup depth won out, and for all the talk of the Brewers not hitting for enough power, they led the playoffs with 10 home runs in eight games.

In fact, Milwaukee leads the way with a .250 average and .739 OPS in its eight playoff games, with its 34 runs scored behind only the Rays (35 in 9 games) and Guardians (41 in 11 games).

The Brewers’ 2.03 ERA is also second in the playoffs behind New York’s 1.88, with the Rays down a bit at a 2.59 ERA thus far.

Ultimately, Milwaukee’s rotation should power the Brewers to their first World Series in franchise history. Jacob Misiorowski will be able to start at least two games and possibly pitch in another, with Logan Henderson providing a one-two punch.

Drew Rasmussen offers a top option for the Rays, but the Brewers have the bats and mentality to grind out at-bats to help their depth do the damage.

The Brewers took two of three from the Rays at home in their second series of the season, and I see a similar result in the Fall Classic.

World Series Prediction: Brewers -160 / Brewers in 6 (+360)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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