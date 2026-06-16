Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

The Los Angeles Dodgers returned home from an up-and-down road trip with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays last night. They’ll look to keep that going in the middle game of the three-game set.

The Rays lost their first two games in Anaheim before avoiding a sweep, but couldn’t hold onto their early lead last night.

This should be another good game between two of the top teams in the league as two starters with sub-3.00 ERAs are set to face off.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, June 16.

Rays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-171)

Dodgers -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Rays +130

Dodgers -157

Total

8.0 (Over -114/Under -105)

Rays vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-2, 2.71 ERA)

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.95 ERA)

Drew Rasmussen has been fantastic in three of his last four starts. He got chased after four innings by the Angels three starts ago, but went seven shutout innings in his three starts around that. That includes a 13-strikeout performance against the Red Sox last time out.

Justin Wrobleski is looking to bounce back from his shortest start of the season. He lasted 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks in Pittsburgh.

Rays vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, SNLA

Rays record: 41-28

Dodgers record: 46-27

Rays vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Justin Wrobleski OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-113)

Justin Wrobleski has been able to work around some trouble this season. He’s allowed OVER 5.5 hits in two straight starts, six of seven, and seven of his last nine outings this year.

The Rays are one of the better teams in the league in terms of hitting southpaws with a 2.52 average overall, and .262 in the last 30 days.

Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I don’t think that the Dodgers should be this big of favorites tonight. Rasmussen has been fantastic, and the Rays are great against left-handed pitching (15-6).

Tampa Bay’s road record of 17-19 does scare me a bit, so it’s not an overly strong play, but there is some value there on the Rays at +130, especially given the Dodgers’ recent struggles.

Pick: Rays +130

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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