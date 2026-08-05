Rays vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to complete the sweep of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon.

After an easy 13-9 win on Monday night, the Rays won a back-and-forth affair in extras last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Rockies on Wednesday, August 5.

Rays vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (-106)

Rockies +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Rays -152

Rockies +143

Total

11.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rays vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Rays: Nick Martinez (10-3, 2.77 ERA)

Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (11-4, 4.47 ERA)

Nick Martinez is looking to bounce back from allowing six runs in as many innings to the White Sox last time out. He threw six shutout frames against the Guardians in his previous start.

Tomoyuki Sugano has been impressive as of late. Since allowing seven runs in five innings to the Twins on June 26, and hitting the injured list, he’s allowed just six runs in 18.1 innings in his last three starts.

Rays vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, COLR

Rays record: 67-46

Rockies record: 45-69

Rays vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Willi Castro OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-112)

Willi Castro is enjoying a nice little hot stretch. He’s gone 9-for-25 (.360) during a seven-game hitting streak with eight runs scored and five RBI.

Castro has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in all seven of those games, bringing him up to a 61% clip on the season.

Rays vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

After two high-scoring games in this series, I could see things going the other way this afternoon.

I trust Martinez to bounce back, and Sugano has figured out how to pitch at Coors Field.

Pick: UNDER 11.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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