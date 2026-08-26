Rays vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers wrap up a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon, kicking off a loaded 15-game slate in MLB.

The Rays are actually set as underdogs in this matchup, even though they have the best record in the American League. That’s likely due to the fact that veteran Freddy Peralta (5.33 ERA) is on the mound, and he’s struggled mightily in the 2026 season.

Peralta has not turned things around since being acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Mets, posting a 7.17 ERA in four outings with the Rays, leading them to just a 2-2 record in his starts.

The Tigers snapped a long losing streak on Tuesday, but they’re still just 2-8 in their last 10 games, knocking them way down in the wild card race. They'll turn to Troy Melton (1.60 ERA) for his 16th start of the season on Wednesday afternoon.

Can the Tigers take this series and get themselves back in the mix to make the playoffs?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Aug. 26.

Rays vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-205)

Tigers -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Rays: +108

Tigers: -116

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Rays vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Freddy Peralta (5-11, 5.33 ERA)

Detroit: Troy Melton (7-2, 1.60 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV/Tigers.TV

Rays record: 78-54

Tigers record: 62-70

Rays vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Dillon Dingler OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBIs (-125)

Tigers slugger Dillon Dingler has put together a solid 2026 season, hitting .253 with 26 homers, 65 runs scored and 82 runs batted in. He’s been slumping as of late (.192 batting average over the last four weeks), but he has homered four times and driven in 14 runs across 23 games (22 starts).

I would usually take Dingler to hit a home run (he’s +515 to do so) in this matchup, but his recent slump is a concern. He hasn’t homered in his last 12 games, and I don’t love taking slumping hitters in home run props.

Instead, I’m going to take Dingler to record two or more hits, runs and RBIs on Wednesday. He’s 1-for-3 with a homer against Peralta in his career, and the Rays right-hander has given up 23 hits and 17 runs in his four starts for Tampa Bay.

This could be a perfect bounce-back spot for Dingler, who has been one of the better bats in the American League this season.

Rays vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

It’s pretty shocking to see this Tampa Bay team as an underdog in any game, but I think it’s warranted in this series finale.

Peralta has been awful in a Rays uniform, and he’s now pushed his expected ERA back to the 47th percentile for the season. Since June 1, Peralta has a 6.78 ERA and has allowed 84 hits in 69.0 innings of work. He doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt in any game, even with the Tigers struggling to win over the last two weeks.

Melton has been one of the few bright spots for Detroit in a down 2026 season, leading the team to a 11-4 record in his 15 outings. The young right-hander ranks in the 82nd percentile in expected ERA and the 74th percentile in expected BAA.

He’s also allowed three or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 15 outings so far in 2026.

We’ve seen back-to-back low-scoring games to open this three-game set, and I think another one would favor the Tigers since Peralta has given up four or more runs in eight of his last 16 appearances.

Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-116 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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