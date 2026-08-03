Red Sox Make Major Jump in Latest World Series Odds, Playoff Odds After Adley Rutschman Trade

The Boston Red Sox have been the hottest team in MLB for over a month, and they just added a major bat at the trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Boston is acquiring catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles. A former No. 1 pick, Rutschman is currently on the injured list with a wrist injury.

BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Oddsmakers are big fans of this move for Boston, as it moved from +1500 to +1400 in the latest odds to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook. In fact, Boston is now tied with the Tampa Bay Rays (also +1400) in this market even though Tampa Bay is five games up on Boston and favored to win the AL East in 2026.

Boston is also climbing in the latest MLB playoff odds, sitting at -700 to make the playoffs after it swept the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. Only the New York Yankees and Rays have better odds than Boston to make the postseason in the American League.

Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez have been manning the catcher position for the Sox this season, but Rutschman (once healthy) should quickly take over as the everyday catcher. A switch hitter, Rutschman is a three-time All-Star and is hitting .251 with a .764 OPS in 67 games this season.

Acquiring Rutschman did come at a cost for the Sox, as they moved on from the No. 2 prospect in their system, right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson, according to Passan.

Right-hander Anthony Eyanson is going to the Baltimore Orioles in the Adley Rutschman deal, a source tells ESPN. Big-time pitching prospect who's the centerpiece of the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

In addition to Eyanson, Boston traded Narvaez, Kyson Witherspoon (their No. 4 prospect) and Enddy Azocar (No. 5). Initial reports were that No. 17 prospect Harold Rivas was also in the deal, but it has since been reported that it'll be a "player to be named later."

It's a massive haul for Baltimore, which is on the outside looking in on the playoff race in the American League.

Rivas is NOT in the deal, per source, but there will be a PTBNL in his place. https://t.co/Yshl1ZccYu — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

Still, Boston has a legit shot to win the American League this season, especially after a 21-4 month of July. The Sox also dominated a Dodgers team that is widely considered to be the favorite to win the World Series in 2026.

It's possible Boston could look to add more before the 6 p.m. EST deadline on Monday.

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