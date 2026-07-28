Red Sox vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Boston Red Sox's hot streak continues, going 3-1 in their last four games since their 15-game win streak was snapped against the Baltimore Orioles. They beat the Athletics 4-2 last night and are now favorites to beat them in the second game of their four-game series tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Red Sox -1.5 (+105)

Athletics +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Red Sox -146

Athletics +124

Total

OVER 10 (-105)

UNDER 10 (-115)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Boston: Jake Bennett, LHP (6-3, 2.58 ERA)

Athletics: Gage Jump, LHP (3-6, 4.42 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, NBCSCA

Red Sox record: 55-50

Athletics record: 44-62

Red Sox vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Wilyer Abreu OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

With Gage Jump getting the start for the Athletics, let's target a player who thrives when facing left-handed pitchers. The one that sticks out to me is Wilyer Abreu. His batting average improves from .209 against right-handed pitchers to .350 when facing left-handed pitchers. His slugging percentage also improves from .375 to .581. Let's bet on him to record 2+ bases tonight.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm back the Red Sox as road favorites:

Hot streak aside, the Red Sox are the team to bet on whenever they face a left-handed start. They rank third in the Majors in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers this season, while sporting an OPS of .780. They'll now take on the Athletics in a battle of lefties tonight. The Red Sox will start Jake Bennett (2.58 ERA) on the mound, while the Athletics are rolling with Gage Jump (4.42 ERA).

Another significant advantage in the Red Sox's favor is the two bullpens in this game. The Red Sox have the best bullpen ERA in the Majors at 3.02, while the Athletics have the worst at 5.53.

Pick: Red Sox -146 via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!