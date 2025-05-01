Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds: Bet on Toronto Gaining Momentum After Comeback Win
The Toronto Blue Jays pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the MLB season so far, coming back from down 0-6 in the bottom of the sixth to eventually beating the Boston Red Sox by a score of 7-6 in extra innings.
The Blue Jays have been slumping the past two weeks. Was last night a sign of them snapping out of it? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+150)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Red Sox -112
- Blue Jays -108
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 1
- Game Time: 1:05 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, SN1, MLBN
- Red Sox Record: 17-15
- Blue Jays Record: 14-16
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Tanner Houck, RHP - (0-2, 7.58 ERA)
- Toronto: Jose Berrios, RHP - (1-1, 4.24 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run (+550) via BetMGM
In today's edition of "Daily Dinger", I broke down why I'm backing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to go deep tonight:
If last night's six-run comeback is any indication, the Blue Jays' bats may have just woken up. They're in another great spot tonight as they face Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox, who has a 7.58 ERA while allowing 1.8 home runs per nine innings this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't shown the power this season as he has in years past, but that's going to change sooner rather than later.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I'm backing the Blue Jays to build off last night's win with another victory tonight. I broke down why in today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers":
Last night's late-game rally by the Blue Jays may have awoke something in their bats, and that's exactly what I'm going to bet on happening tonight when they take on the Red Sox in their series finale. If the Blue Jays want to face a pitcher who's going to allow them to continue their momentum, Tanner Houck, who has a 7.58 ERA on the season, seems like the perfect candidate.
Toronto will need Jose Berrios to give them a solid start tonight after ripping through their relievers in last night's bullpen game, but if he can keep things together enough to let their offense put in work, the Jays are going to come out on top tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays -108
