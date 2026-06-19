Red Sox vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 19

The Boston Red Sox are looking to end a four-game skid as they open up a road trip with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners starting on Friday night.

The Sox won two straight games prior to this losing streak, but also lost four straight before that. Meanwhile, the Mariners bounced back by taking two of three from the Orioles at home after a losing road trip.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Mariners on Friday, June 19.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+170)

Mariners +1.5 (-208)

Moneyline

Red Sox -107

Mariners -112

Total

6.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.21 ERA)

Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-0, 1.54 ERA)

Ranger Suarez allowed nine runs in 10 innings to end May, but has come back with 3 ER in 11.1 IP in his first two starts this month.

Bryce Miller only allowed one hit in three straight starts before the Nationals hit two solo home runs off him in eight innings last time out.

Red Sox vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, SEAM

Red Sox record: 29-43

Mariners record: 39-37

Red Sox vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Ranger Suarez UNDER 17.5 Outs (-113)

Ranger Suarez had a few longer outings earlier in the season, but he’s gone UNDER 17.5 outs in six of his last seven starts.

It’s been more often that Suarez left the game before completing five innings than before completing six innings this season.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

We have one of the lowest totals you’ll see tonight in Seattle at 6.5, but it’s for good reason.

Ranger Suarez has been great for Boston this season, and Bryce Miller has been even better. Suarez has allowed three runs in his last two starts combined, while Miller finally yielded two runs last time out after 16.2 shutout innings in his previous three starts.

Furthermore, both offenses are struggling. The Red Sox have scored just eight runs during their four-game losing streak, and the Mariners have scored 13 runs in their last five games.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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