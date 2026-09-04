Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Baltimore Orioles continue their four game set against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

The Orioles have now lost three in a row after dropping the series opener 6-5 last night, but they had won four straight before that.

The Red Sox hope last night’s win will get them back on track after losing six of their previous eight contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Orioles on Friday, Sept. 4.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+138)

Orioles +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Red Sox -120

Orioles +100

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (5-4, 3.64 ERA)

Orioles: Shane Baz (5-14, 4.01 ERA)

Ranger Suarez is looking to bounce back from allowing six runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings at Yankee Stadium last time out. He had allowed one run in five innings in his previous start.

Shane Baz has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last three starts, including two runs in 5.1 innings in Sacramento last time out. He’s allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits in 13 innings against the Red Sox this year.

Red Sox vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): NESN, MASN

Red Sox record: 76-65

Orioles record: 69-72

Red Sox vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Roman Anthony OVER 1.5 Bases (+125)

Roman Anthony has been tremendous since returning from injury. He’s now homered in two straight games and is 10 for 22 (.455) with those two home runs, two doubles, and a triple in five contests.

I’ll take these nice plus odds for Anthony to keep that up in Baltimore tonight.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

The Red Sox have been playing a ton of high-scoring games recently, and I think that will continue tonight. Boston has gone OVER in six straight games, allowing a total of 55 runs in that span.

Baltimore had a few lower-scoring games at Coors Field, but is still 71-66 to the OVER this season.

Pick: OVER 8 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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