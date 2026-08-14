Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Pirates, Orioles-Rays, Nationals-Mets)

We’re nearly midway through August as playoff races heat up around the league. The Phillies and Twins are off after last night’s Field of Dreams Game, but we have an otherwise full slate with 14 games on the docket tonight.

I’m targeting a road favorite, a home favorite, and a road underdog for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Aug. 14.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Red Sox (-119) at Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+129) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals (+105) at New York Mets

Boston Red Sox (-119) at Pittsburgh Pirates

I’ve been fading the Pirates a lot when they play against left-handed starters recently, and I’m doing that once again tonight.

The Buccos are just 10-26 against southpaws this season, and they’ve won only two of their last nine games.

The Red Sox just ended a six-game skid with a 7-0 win in Toronto to improve to 36-25 on the road, while the Pirates are 30-30 at home.

Bubba Chandler might be able to keep the Pirates in the game, but the Red Sox will eventually pull away for another win tonight.

Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+129) vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Rays figured out their road woes with a perfect 9-0 trip against the Rockies, Mariners, and A’s. They’re now back at home, where they’re an incredible 41-18 this season.

The O’s are just 26-33 on the road, and have lost five of their last seven games.

Kyle Bradish has been solid for the O’s which gives them a slight advantage on the mound against Steven Matz, who will be making his first start since June.

However, the southpaw hasn’t allowed a run in his last six appearances out of the bullpen, yielding just one hit and one walk in 8.1 innings. Baltimore is also 15-20 vs. LHP (43-43 vs. RHP) this season.

I’ll back the Rays to get a win by margin as they return home tonight.

Washington Nationals (+105) at New York Mets

The Nationals have some value tonight as road underdogs in a game that should be closer to a pick’em.

Washington has won four of its last six games and five of eight, while the Mets just lost two in a row in Atlanta after a hot stretch.

It’s also a favorable pitching matchup for the Nats, with Andrew Alvarez against Robert Stock. Alvarez has allowed three runs in 11.2 innings in his last two starts, while Stock gave up eight runs on nine hits in three innings last time out.

Finally, the Mets are a lowly 10-22 vs. LHP this season, which turned out to be a theme in today’s best bets.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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