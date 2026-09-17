Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

The Texas Rangers continue their playoff push as they look to sweep away the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

The Rangers won the final two games in Arizona before taking the first two at home against Boston. They’re now back up at .500 and in a tie with Houston for first place in the AL West.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are pretty secure in the second Wild Card spot but have lost five of their last seven games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+135)

Rangers +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Red Sox -123

Rangers +102

Total

8 (Over -104/Under -116)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Sonny Gray (17-5, 2.76 ERA)

Rangers: Tyler Alexander (5-2, 3.38 ERA)

Sonny Gray threw his second straight quality start last time out, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings against the Royals. He threw seven shutout frames in Baltimore in his previous outing.

Tyler Alexander will serve as the opener for the fifth time this season, with Cody Bradford (0-5, 4.72 ERA) likely to follow in bulk relief. Alexander has allowed just one run in five innings as a starter.

Red Sox vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): NESN, RSN

Red Sox record: 82-70

Rangers record: 76-76

Red Sox vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Nimmo OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+111)

Brandon Nimmo is riding a modest four-game hitting streak for Texas, going 6 for 17 (.353) with three runs scored and three RBI in that span.

Nimmo is still batting in the middle of the order, so he’ll have opportunities to score runs and drive them in, and he’s 5 for 16 against Gray in his career.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

The pitching matchup heavily favors the Red Sox, but that’s really all they have going for them. Alexander should be able to throw a solid inning or two, and Bradford has been serviceable as of late, though.

Texas is feeling good right now with four straight wins and a playoff spot in their sights. Boston is the better team, but the Sox aren’t panicking due to the little rut they’re in, and they don’t really have much to play for.

I’ll back the Rangers to complete the sweep as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Rangers +102

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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