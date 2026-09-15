Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Texas Rangers return home for a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox starting on Tuesday night.

The Rangers are just 1.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, and did just win their last two games in Arizona. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 6.5 games up in the Wild Card race after winning their final two games against the Royals.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-199)

Rangers -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Red Sox +108

Rangers -130

Total

7.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval (1-5, 4.58 ERA)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (10-9, 3.80 ERA)

Patrick Sandoval has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts, although one of them was unearned two outings ago.

Jacob deGrom has turned back the clock in recent starts, allowing two runs on six hits with 27 strikeouts and one walk in 19 innings across his last three outings.

Red Sox vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): NESN, RSN

Red Sox record: 82-68

Rangers record: 74-76

Red Sox vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Adley Rutschman OVER 0.5 Strikeouts (-143)

Adley Rutschman has struck out 21 times through 22 games with the Sox, including in five of his last six contests.

With the Rangers announcing deGrom as tonight’s starter a bit late, the books don’t have the pitcher’s strikeout props up yet. I would take deGrom OVER his strikeout number once that comes out, but for now, I’ll fade Rutschman.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

The Rangers technically have more to play for and now they have the better pitcher on the mound with deGrom set to start.

Texas has been much better at home (40-32) than on the road (34-44) this season, and I think that continues tonight.

Pick: Rangers -130

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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