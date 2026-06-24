Red Sox vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24

The Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies wrap up a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon after Boston took Tuesday’s matchup to improve to 20-20 on the road this season.

The Sox are still in last place in the AL East, but they have been much better on the road than at home, where they are 13 games under .500. Oddsmakers have set the Sox as favorites on Wednesday night, as they’ll have lefty Ranger Suarez (2.93 ERA) on the mound against Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (7.36 ERA).

Freeland has struggled since returning from the injured list, posting a 8.94 ERA in his last 10 starts, and the Rockies are just 4-10 in his 14 outings this season.

That opens the door for Boston to win this series, even though the Sox have been one of the worst offensive teams in MLB this season, ranking 28th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague showdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (-114)

Rockies +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Red Sox: -175

Rockies: +144

Total

11 (Over -107/Under -113)

Red Sox vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Boston: Ranger Suarez (3-3, 2.93 ERA)

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.36 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Rockies.TV

Red Sox record: 32-45

Rockies record: 31-49

Red Sox vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Willson Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+258)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Contreras is a great prop target against Freeland:

Boston Red Sox veteran Willson Contreras has put together a monster 2026 season, even though the Sox are in last place in the AL East.

The veteran first baseman is hitting over .280 with 16 home runs, and he has a 1.003 OPS against left-handed pitching. That’s a great sign for Contreras heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies, who have southpaw Kyle Freeland (7.36 ERA) on the mound for the 15th time this season.

Freeland has given up 14 home runs in as many starts, allowing 13 home runs in his last 10 starts since coming off the injured list in late April. During that 10-game stretch, the Rockies lefty has an 8.94 ERA and has allowed 75 hits in 50.1 innings of work.

So, this Boston offense should be able to get to him on Wednesday.

Contreras has five homers against left-handed pitching in his career, though he’s never picked up a hit against Freeland. I think that changes on Wednesday afternoon.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Boston has not lived up to expectations in the 2026 season, but I do think the Sox are an easy bet to make on Wednesday afternoon.

Freeland has been downright awful for the Rockies in the 2026 season, ranking in the 10th percentile in expected ERA and the second percentile in expected batting average against. Colorado has won just four of his starts, and the southpaw has a shocking 1.58 WHIP this season, allowing 88 hits in 66 innings of work.

Meanwhile, Suarez ranks in the 74th percentile in expected ERA and has allowed one or fewer earned runs in eight of his 14 outings this season. Boston is 7-7 when he’s on the mound, and Suarez allowed just one hit in 6.2 innings in his last start against Seattle.

The Rockies aren’t much better than Boston offensively (26th in wRC+ this season), so I’ll gladly back the better starter in this series finale. Freeland’s struggles have been worse over his last 10 outings, and the Rockies are also 29th in MLB in bullpen ERA while Boston is third.

I think the Sox cruise to a win on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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