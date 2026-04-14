Red Sox vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

The Minnesota Twins continue to win games, now in a tie for first place in both the American League Central and the American League as a whole at 10-7.

They'll look for their second straight win when they take on the 6-10 Boston Red Sox. The Twins had an impressive win in the series-opener on Monday, winning by a final score of 13-6.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Red Sox vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+126)

Twins +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline

Red Sox -134

Twins +114

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

Red Sox vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Boston: Sonny Gray, RHP (2-0, 2.76 ERA)

Minnesota: Mick Abel, RHP (0-2, 6.08 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): NESN+, Twins.TV

Red Sox Record: 6-10

Twins Record: 10-7

Red Sox vs. Twins Best Prop Bet

Wilyer Abreu Home Run (+410)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Wilyer Abreu to hit a home run tonight:

Wilyer Abreu is leading the Boston Red Sox in slugging percentage this season at .597, and he's tied for the team lead in home runs with three. Let's bet on him to hit another home run tonight when he and the Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are starting Mick Abel, and while he hasn't allowed a home run yet this season, he has a 6.08 ERA and a 2.100 WHIP. Players are going to start racking up home runs against him sooner rather than later.

Red Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

The Twins have been carried by their offense, sporting an OPS of .722 while also ranking sixth in the Majors in wRC+ at 109. With that being said, I have little faith in Mick Abel pitching a gem tonight. He has a 6.08 ERA and a 2.100 WHIP through his first three appearances. It's also worth noting that the Twins' bullpen has struggled this season, ranking 23rd in bullpen ERA at 5.19.

Let's sit back and root for runs tonight.

Pick: OVER 8 (-110) via FanDuel

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