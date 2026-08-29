Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29 (Game 1)

Baseball’s best rivalry kicks off a huge Saturday of MLB action, as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for Game 1 of a doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. EST.

Carlos Rodon is on the mound in Game 1 for the Yanks while Max Fried (elbow) will return to the rotation for Game 2. The Sox have lefty Jake Bennett on the mound in Game 1, but they’ve yet to announce a starter for Game 2 after losing Friday’s matchup 1-0.

Boston is three games behind New York for the top wild card spot in the AL, and both of these teams are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been one of the best teams in baseball since July 1, but can they upset the Yankees with Bennett on the mound? The Boston youngster has struggled this month, allowing four runs in each of his last three starts.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the first half of this doubleheader on Saturday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-205)

Yankees -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Red Sox: +107

Yankees: -115

Total

8 (Over -106/Under -113)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Boston: Jake Bennett (8-6, 3.49 ERA)

New York: Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.15 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, YES Network

Red Sox record: 73-61

Yankees record: 76-58

Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Carlos Rodon UNDER 3.5 Hits Allowed (+124)

A little plus-money prop on Saturday afternoon?

Carlos Rodon has allowed just four hits in eight innings (two in each game) in his two starts since returning from the injured list. The Yankees have held him to 66 and 76 pitches, and there’s a chance that he has a shorter start again on Saturday.

Boston is a top-10 team in both OPS and batting average against left-handed pitching, but Rodon ranks in the 74th percentile in expected BAA this season. Plus, the veteran left-hander has given up three or fewer hits in seven of his 11 outings this season, including five innings of one-hit ball in his last start against Boston in late June.

I’m buying Rodon – and love the price of this prop – on Saturday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – our MLB Best Bets column at SI Betting – I broke down why I like New York with Rodon on the mound:

Game 1 of the doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox features a pair of lefties on the mound after a 1-0 New York win on Friday.

Carlos Rodon (3.15 ERA) is making his third appearance since coming off the injured list for New York, and he’ll take on Boston youngster Jake Bennett (3.49 ERA), who has struggled a bit this month.

I’m targeting the Yankees in Saturday’s matchup in the early innings, as Rodon has been sharp in two outings since coming back, even though the Yankees have limited him to just four innings in each start. The lefty has allowed just four hits and three runs in those outings. He ranks in the 74th percentile in expected batting average against this season, and we just saw Cam Schlittler shut down this Boston offense despite walking five guys on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bennett has a 5.73 ERA this month, allowing four runs in each of his last three appearances. The Yankee offense has struggled in the second half of the season, but I think it has an edge given the pitching matchup.

Both of these teams are in the top 10 in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching, but Bennett has been much more vulnerable over the last month.

Pick: Yankees First 5 Innings Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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