Reds vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Cincinnati Reds are all but out of the playoff race in the National League, as a series-opening loss to the San Francisco Giants dropped them to nine games back of the final wild card spot.

Cincy is in last place in the NL Central, so it would need a crazy final month of the regular season to compete for a playoff spot.

That makes Tuesday’s battle an interesting one to bet on, especially because of the pitching matchup.

A pair of veteran right-handers will go head to head, as Brady Singer (4.72 ERA) looks to get back on track against San Francisco’s Adrian Houser (4.08 ERA). Houser has worked as a starter and out of the bullpen, but he’s been better as of late, posting a 1.31 ERA in nine appearances since July 1.

As a result, the Giants are slight favorites on the moneyline in this matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 of this series.

Reds vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds -1.5 (+155)

Giants +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline

Reds: -103

Giants: -104

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Reds vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Brady Singer (5-11, 4.72 ERA)

San Francisco: Adrian Houser (4-7, 4.08 ERA)

Reds vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 9:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Reds.TV

Reds record: 62-70

Giants record: 53-78

Reds vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+340)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Devers has a solid matchup on Aug. 25:

San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers has put together a pretty solid 2026 season, hitting 27 home runs while batting .243 with a .795 OPS.

Devers has gone deep three times over the last two weeks (12 games), and he has an impressive .500 slugging percentage during that stretch. So, I’m eyeing him against the Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Brady Singer on Tuesday.

Singer enters this start with a 4.72 ERA and a 25 home runs allowed in 25 appearances this season, and the veteran has allowed four homers over his last three starts. That sets up well for Devers, who is hitting .278 with 23 of his 27 home runs against right-handed pitching this season.

Plus, the Giants star has some previous success against Singer, going 4-for-14 (.286) with a double, a homer and an .857 OPS.

The Cincinnati bullpen has also given up 66 home runs in the 2026 season, so Devers should be a viable home run target all game long.

Reds vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

If you’re going to consider betting on the Giants, it has to be at home.

San Fran has struggled in 2026, but it is 30-33 at home and a dreadful 23-45 on the road. So, the Giants are a viable team at Oracle Park, especially against a Reds team that has dropped seven of 10 games.

Houser has been in and out of the rotation this season, but he’s pitching much better over the last two months, lowering his ERA from 5.38 to 4.08. Both he and Singer rank in the 15th percentile or worse in expected ERA and expected BAA this season.

The Reds are just 9-16 in Singer’s outings,and Cincy’s offense (dead last in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus) has been worse than San Francisco’s this season.

I don’t mind taking the Giants in a pick’em at home, especially since Houser seems to have figured some stuff out this summer.

Pick: Giants Moneyline (-104 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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