Reds vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

Thursday’s MLB action kicks off with an early afternoon battle between the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins as they wrap up a four-game set.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Marlins picked up a win on Wednesday to avoid a sweep, but they’d love to even things on Thursday. Both of these teams are off to strong starts, as the Reds are 8-4 and atop the NL Central while Miami is two games over .500 at 7-5.

Reds youngster Rhett Lowder (1.64 ERA) is on the mound for the third time in the 2026 season, and he’s allowed just six hits across 11.0 innings of work, leading the Reds to a 2-0 record in his starts.

Miami will counter with a young righty of its own, as 27-year-old Max Meyer looks to bounce back after he failed to get through five innings in a loss to the New York Yankees over the weekend.

With both of these teams off to fast starts, how should we bet on this series finale?

I’m eyeing a player prop pick and a game prediction to kick off Thursday’s MLB action.

Reds vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds -1.5 (+158)

Marlins +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Reds: +100

Marlins: -120

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Reds vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Rhett Lowder (1-0, 1.64 ERA)

Miami: Max Meyer (0-0, 4.66 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 12:10 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV/Reds.TV

Reds record: 8-4

Marlins record: 7-5

Reds vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Liam Hicks to Hit a Home Run (+1280)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Hicks is undervalued at this price:

Why not start with a long shot in the first afternoon game on Thursday?

Miami Marlins catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks isn’t known as an elite power hitter, but he’s gotten off to a hot start in the 2026 season. After homering just six times in the 2025 campaign (119 games), Hicks has three home runs in 11 games this season.

He’s crushed right-handed pitching in his career, hitting .266 with a .760 OPS and all nine of his home runs. So, why not take a stab at him against the Cincinnati Reds and youngster Rhett Lowder, who is making just his third start of the season and his eighth appearance in an MLB game.

Setting Hicks at +1280 to go deep is simply too enticing to pass up until he really starts to cool off. He’s hitting .323 with a 1.034 OPS so far this season.

Reds vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

The Marlins’ offense has really gotten going early in the 2026 campaign, posting the fourth-best OPS in MLB.

However, Miami has scored just 10 runs so far in this series with the Reds, and seven of those came in Wednesday’s win. Cincinnati’s offense hasn’t been nearly as effective, but it ranks sixth in MLB in team ERA and fifth in bullpen ERA so far in the 2026 campaign.

I lean with the Reds as underdogs in this matchup, as Lowder is off to a strong start to the season. He’s in the 78th percentile in expected ERA and the 79th percentile in expected batting average against while posting a 1.64 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in two starts.

Meyer, on the other hand, has thrown 9.2 innings across two starts, allowing eight hits, five runs and five walks. Miami was able to hold off Colorado in his first outing, but Meyer ranks in the 23rd percentile in expected ERA through two starts.

Since the Cincinnati bullpen has been so great this season, I don’t mind taking the Reds to win this series on Thursday afternoon. Miami’s offense has been great so far, but it also beat up on two of the worst pitching staffs in MLB in Colorado and the Chicago White Sox to open the season.

Pick: Reds Moneyline (+100 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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