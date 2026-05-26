Reds vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 26

Chase Burns and the Cincinnati Reds are making a push for the top spot in the NL Central, winning six of their last 10 games, including Monday’s series opener with the New York Mets.

After a 7-2 win on Memorial Day, the Reds are just four games out of first place in a loaded NL Central that has seen the Chicago Cubs (losers of nine in a row) fall to third place over the last two weeks of action.

The Mets currently sit in last place in the NL East, and they’re on a four-game skid heading into Tuesday’s clash.

This is going to be a tough game for New York – which is an underdog at home – as Burns (1.83 ERA) has been one of the best young pitchers in MLB this season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League showdown on Tuesday night.

Reds vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds -1.5 (+139)

Mets +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Reds: -131

Mets: +108

Total

7.5 (Over -101/Under -120)

Reds vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Chase Burns (6-1, 1.83 ERA)

New York: David Peterson (3-4, 5.03 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 26

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV/SNY

Reds record: 28-25

Mets record: 22-32

Reds vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Burns UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+112)

A little plus-money prop for Burns on Tuesday night? Why not!

The Reds star has allowed just two total runs in the month of May, posting a 0.72 ERA across 25.0 innings of work. Burns has allowed one or fewer earned runs in seven of his 10 starts this season, and now he’s taking on a Mets team that is just 26th in the league in runs scored.

Burns doesn’t allow many baserunners (38 hits, 18 walks in 59.0 innings this season), and he’s posted a 1.26 ERA since mid-April. I think he’s a great bet to shut down the Mets on Tuesday.

Reds vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column why the Reds are a great bet with Burns on the mound:

The New York Mets have dropped four games in a row, and they’re facing an uphill battle at home against the Cincinnati Reds and Chase Burns on Tuesday.

Burns is one of the best young arms in MLB, posting a 1.83 ERA this season while striking out 64 batters in 59.0 innings of work. The advanced numbers for Burns are insanely impressive as well:

Expected ERA: 2.87 (83rd percentile)

Expected BAA: .203 (87th percentile)

Strikeout Percentage: 28.2% (86th percentile)

Whiff Percentage: 34.7% (94th percentile)

Chase Percentage: 33.1% (75th percentile)

New York is going to have a tough time getting to Burns, who has led the Reds to a 7-3 record in his 10 starts. New York is 30th in OPS, 26th in batting average and 26th in runs scored, so it’s nearly impossible to rely on the team’s offense.

Plus, lefty David Peterson is on the mound for New York, and he ranks in the 35th percentile in expected ERA (4.44) this season. Peterson has a 5.03 actual ERA, allowing 55 hits and 20 walks in just 48.1 innings of work.

I’ll gladly back the Reds at this moneyline price on Tuesday.

Pick: Reds Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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