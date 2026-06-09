Reds vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Cincinnati Reds will turn to Chase Burns in an attempt to end their five-game losing streak as they take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

The Reds dropped two of three to the Royals, got swept in St. Louis, and lost 6-2 in the series opener in San Diego last night.

That was a much-needed win for the Padres, who lost seven of eight games before Monday night’s victory.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Padres on Tuesday, June 9.

Reds vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds -1.5 (+144)

Padres +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Reds -125

Padres +104

Total

7.5 (Over +102/Under -123)

Reds vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Reds: Chase Burns (7-1, 2.05 ERA)

Padres: Lucas Giolito (2-1, 4.86 ERA)

Chase Burns has allowed 10 ER in 54 innings across his last nine starts after a five-run outing against the Angels on April 10. He’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last two months.

Lucas Giolito has labored through his last two starts. He threw 77 pitches in 2.2 innings in Washington, then lasted four innings on 74 pitches in Philadelphia.

Reds vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): CINR, SDPA

Reds record: 31-34

Padres record: 34-31

Reds vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Burns OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-119)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

Chase Burns has 81 strikeouts in 70.1 innings this season. He’s gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in four straight outings, including OVER 7.5 in his last three.

Overall, Burns has gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in 9 of 12 starts this season, and it’s not as if the Padres don’t strike out much. In fact, San Diego’s 23.1% strikeout rate is in the bottom third of the league.

Ladder up Burns’ strikeouts tonight in San Diego.

Reds vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Neither of these offenses has been anything to write home about recently, and it’s a solid pitching matchup between Burns and Giolito tonight in San Diego.

The Reds do trend to the OVER this season, but the Padres have been one of the best UNDER teams, and Petco Park is still pitcher-friendly.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-123)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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