Reds vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9
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The Cincinnati Reds will turn to Chase Burns in an attempt to end their five-game losing streak as they take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.
The Reds dropped two of three to the Royals, got swept in St. Louis, and lost 6-2 in the series opener in San Diego last night.
That was a much-needed win for the Padres, who lost seven of eight games before Monday night’s victory.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Padres on Tuesday, June 9.
Reds vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+144)
- Padres +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Reds -125
- Padres +104
Total
- 7.5 (Over +102/Under -123)
Reds vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Chase Burns (7-1, 2.05 ERA)
- Padres: Lucas Giolito (2-1, 4.86 ERA)
Chase Burns has allowed 10 ER in 54 innings across his last nine starts after a five-run outing against the Angels on April 10. He’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last two months.
Lucas Giolito has labored through his last two starts. He threw 77 pitches in 2.2 innings in Washington, then lasted four innings on 74 pitches in Philadelphia.
Reds vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 9
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): CINR, SDPA
- Reds record: 31-34
- Padres record: 34-31
Reds vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chase Burns OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-119)
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
Chase Burns has 81 strikeouts in 70.1 innings this season. He’s gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in four straight outings, including OVER 7.5 in his last three.
Overall, Burns has gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in 9 of 12 starts this season, and it’s not as if the Padres don’t strike out much. In fact, San Diego’s 23.1% strikeout rate is in the bottom third of the league.
Ladder up Burns’ strikeouts tonight in San Diego.
Reds vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Neither of these offenses has been anything to write home about recently, and it’s a solid pitching matchup between Burns and Giolito tonight in San Diego.
The Reds do trend to the OVER this season, but the Padres have been one of the best UNDER teams, and Petco Park is still pitcher-friendly.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-123)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop