Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Guardians, Twins-Tigers, Chase Burns)

We’re getting into the thick of the MLB season as teams try to find some consistency ahead of next month's All-Star Break.

I’m targeting a home favorite, a road favorite, and an ace in my MLB best bets today.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 9.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Yankees (-120) at Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers (-131) vs. Minnesota Twins

Chase Burns OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-119) at Padres

New York Yankees (-120) at Cleveland Guardians

It’s not too often that you’re going to see Gerrit Cole this short of a favorite in a pitching matchup against a guy like Slade Cecconi.

Cole is coming off a bad start against these Guardians, though, allowing four runs on six hits (three home runs) in 5.1 innings last Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cecconi threw six innings of one-run ball the next day against the Yankees.

The Yankees ace was stellar in his previous few starts, and obviously has a great track record.

New York took the first game of the series and Cleveland has now lost four of its last five games. I’ll back Cole as a short road favorite tonight.

Detroit Tigers (-131) vs. Minnesota Twins

The Tigers and Twins are both well under .500, but Detroit is trying to claw its way back into contention. Minnesota has lost four of its last five games while the Tigers are on a 5-1 run.

Detroit has been a solid team at home this season at 16-15, and the Twins are just 12-19 on the road.

Minnesota starter Taj Bradley has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts after a few solid outings, while Troy Melton has been great after missing the start of the season due to injury.

Detroit should be able to take care of business at home tonight.

Chase Burns OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-119) at Padres

Chase Burns has 81 strikeouts in 70.1 innings this season. He’s gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in four straight outings, including OVER 7.5 in his last three.

Overall, Burns has gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in 9 of 12 starts this season, and it’s not as if the Padres don’t strike out much. In fact, San Diego’s 23.1% strikeout rate is in the bottom third of the league.

Ladder up Burns’ strikeouts tonight in San Diego.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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