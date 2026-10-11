Is Rhamondre Stevenson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Patriots in NFL Week 5)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson popped up on the injury report with a knee issue this week, and he's offically questionable against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to play for New England, which is a huge boost for this team's offense.

#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) are both expected to play for New England, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2026

The veteran running back has handled the majority of the running back snaps for the Pats this season, and he carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards and a score against Buffalo in Week 4. Stevenson played 65.8 percent of the snaps in that game -- his second-highest snap share in 2026.

Overall, Stevenson has 44 carries for 163 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown to go along with 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 90 yards. He and TreVeyon Henderson have split time in this backfield, but it's pretty clear Stevenson is the 1A through the first four weeks of 2026.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Stevenson in Week 5 against the Raiders.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Raiders in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 10.5 Rush Attempts (-130)

This season, Stevenson has led the New England backfield, playing 61.5 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

He's handled 13 or more carries in two of his four games, making him an interesting target in this Week 5 clash.

The Raiders have really struggled against the run, allowing 5.2 yards per carry (31st in the NFL) while ranking 16th in EPA/Rush.

I expect Stevenson and Henderson to split carries once again. Stevenson's snap share has been much higher than the second-year back, yet Henderson's prop for rush attempts is set at 11.5.

I think Stevenson is undervalued at this number in Week 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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