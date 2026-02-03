Road to Super Bowl 60: NFL Best Bet for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The wait is finally over, it's Super Bowl week!

The most unpredictable and exciting NFL seasons in recent history will culminate at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco this Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl 49. This year's edition of the big game is one of the most unlikely in the sport's history, with both teams sporting 60-1 odds or longer to win the Super Bowl before the season began.

In this article, I'm going to give you my best bet on a side or total, same as I did throughout the regular season in the Road to 272 Bets and as I did in the playoffs in the Road to Super Bowl 60. I'll be the first to admit this has been the worst NFL betting season of my life, but let's try to end on a high note.

Super Bowl 60 Best Bet

I'm here to give you what I think is the sharpest bet to place on the side or total in this moment. If you were able to grab the Seahawks at their opening number of -3.5, you're in a great spot. If you didn't manage to do that, I think the bet to make now is the UNDER 45.5.

I know, I know, the UNDER is never a fun bet to cheer for, especially on the Super Bowl, but I think it's the right bet to place.

I'll give credit to the Patriots for finding ways to win their three playoff games to this point, but their offense averaged just 3.3 yards per play in that stretch, and now they have to take on the best defense in the NFL. Alternatively, the reason for the Patriots getting this far has been their own defense. They got healthy late in the season and have done a great job of stepping up in the postseason.

Offensively, both teams like to run the football, ranking inside the top five of the NFL in run play percentage. The more they run, the more the clock drains. The more the clock drains, the less time there is to score.

Two run-first offenses backed by strong defenses is a recipe for an UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 45.5 (-110) via BetMGM

