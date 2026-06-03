Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

The Road to the NBA Finals challenge has finally taken us to … the NBA Finals!

Game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is set to tip off on Wednesday night, and Victor Wembanyama and Co. are favored to take a 1-0 series lead.

San Antonio is coming off a grueling seven-game battle against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder while the Knicks have been off for over a week after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

That brings up the age-old questions: Rest vs. Rust?

The Knicks showed some rust in the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 1, but they rallied late to win that game in overtime. The Spurs are a much tougher opponent than the Cavs, so New York is going to need to be firing – especially on the road – from the jump.

In the “Road to the NBA Finals” column, I’ve taken all types of bets throughout this playoff run.

For anyone new to this challenge/column, here’s a quick look at the rules:

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

In Game 1, I’m targeting Wembanyama in the prop market, as he’s been a terror for everyone to deal with and has been particularly tough for the Knicks from beyond the arc.

Here’s a breakdown of this player prop ahead of Wednesday’s series opener.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-170)

Victor Wembanyama has faced the Knicks six times in his career (including the NBA Cup loss), and he’s taken a ton of 3-pointers against them, even since Mike Brown became the head coach:

Nov. 8, 2023: 0-for-4 from 3

March 29, 2024: 4-for-9 from 3

Dec. 25, 2024: 6-for-16 from 3

Dec. 16, 2025: 2-for-6 from 3 (in 25 minutes)

Dec. 31, 2025: 2-for-2 from 3

March 1, 2026: 1-for-7 from 3

So, Wemby has taken 15 3-pointers in three games against New York this season, and he’s cleared this line in four games against the Knicks since coming into the league. The attempts aren’t as crazy as some of his first games against New York, but the superstar has also seen his 3-point attempts jump as the postseason has gone on.

This postseason, Wembanyama is shooting 37.0 percent from 3 on 4.8 attempts per game, and he’s coming off a series with OKC where he made two or more shots from deep in five of his seven games. In the Thunder series, Wembanyama averaged 5.7 3-point attempts per game and shot 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Knicks were 21st in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage in the regular season.

I’d expect Wembanyama to be aggressive from deep in Game 1, especially if the Knicks guard him with Anunoby.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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