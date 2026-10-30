Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play

The Houston Rockets are looking to stay undefeated when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

The Rockets are coming off a 132-100 victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday night to start their quick two-game road trip.

Dallas is looking to officially start a winning streak of its own after picking up upset victories in its last two contests. The Mavericks beat the Heat in Miami and then blew out the Thunder at home last time out.

Of course, Houston beat Dallas 128-110 at home in the season opener. There are a few injury questions on each side for this one, though, including Alperen Sengun being questionable.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -5.5 (-110)

Mavericks +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rockets -215

Mavericks +180

Total

226.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rockets vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, KFAA

Rockets record: 5-0

Mavericks record: 3-2

Rockets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – Out

Quadir Copeland – Out

Julian Phillips – Out

Alperen Sengun – Questionable

Reed Sheppard – Out

Marcus Smart – Questionable

Mavericks Injury Report

Sani Aldama – Doubtful

Tarik Biberovic – Doubtful

Sergio de Larrea – Out

Dereck Lively II – Out

Naji Marshall – Questionable

Caleb Martin – Avaiable

Rockets vs. Mavericks Player to Watch

Cooper Flagg, Forward, Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg started his sophomore season strong with 32 points on 10 of 17 shooting against the Rockets in the opener. Unfortunately, he didn’t get nearly enough support in the 128-110 loss.

Flagg has still been putting up numbers to the tune of 25.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game on 52.2% shooting. He dropped 26 points on 10 of 23 shooting on Wednesday night against the Thunder.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Rockets are in a tough spot here injury-wise.

Fred VanVleet broke out for 24 points on Wednesday night as Houston was without Alperen Sengun, Marcus Smart, and Steven Adams. Those first two names are on the injury report again tonight, and it’s hard to expect that type of game from VanVleet on a nightly basis.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are looking for their third straight win and third straight upset win. They’re feeling good in Dallas, and I could see that continuing tonight. The Mavs have also gone UNDER in their last four games if you’d rather play the total.

Pick: Mavericks +5.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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