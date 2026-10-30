Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
In this story:
The Houston Rockets are looking to stay undefeated when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
The Rockets are coming off a 132-100 victory in Milwaukee on Wednesday night to start their quick two-game road trip.
Dallas is looking to officially start a winning streak of its own after picking up upset victories in its last two contests. The Mavericks beat the Heat in Miami and then blew out the Thunder at home last time out.
Of course, Houston beat Dallas 128-110 at home in the season opener. There are a few injury questions on each side for this one, though, including Alperen Sengun being questionable.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -5.5 (-110)
- Mavericks +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rockets -215
- Mavericks +180
Total
- 226.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Rockets vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, KFAA
- Rockets record: 5-0
- Mavericks record: 3-2
Rockets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – Out
- Quadir Copeland – Out
- Julian Phillips – Out
- Alperen Sengun – Questionable
- Reed Sheppard – Out
- Marcus Smart – Questionable
Mavericks Injury Report
- Sani Aldama – Doubtful
- Tarik Biberovic – Doubtful
- Sergio de Larrea – Out
- Dereck Lively II – Out
- Naji Marshall – Questionable
- Caleb Martin – Avaiable
Rockets vs. Mavericks Player to Watch
Cooper Flagg, Forward, Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg started his sophomore season strong with 32 points on 10 of 17 shooting against the Rockets in the opener. Unfortunately, he didn’t get nearly enough support in the 128-110 loss.
Flagg has still been putting up numbers to the tune of 25.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game on 52.2% shooting. He dropped 26 points on 10 of 23 shooting on Wednesday night against the Thunder.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Rockets are in a tough spot here injury-wise.
Fred VanVleet broke out for 24 points on Wednesday night as Houston was without Alperen Sengun, Marcus Smart, and Steven Adams. Those first two names are on the injury report again tonight, and it’s hard to expect that type of game from VanVleet on a nightly basis.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks are looking for their third straight win and third straight upset win. They’re feeling good in Dallas, and I could see that continuing tonight. The Mavs have also gone UNDER in their last four games if you’d rather play the total.
Pick: Mavericks +5.5 (-110)
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop