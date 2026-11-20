The Houston Rockets are looking to close out their road trip on a high note when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

Houston started its trip with a win in Washington, lost in Miami the next night, but won in Indiana on Wednesday. The Rockets are now 12-4 overall and 5-3 on the road this season.

The Nuggets bounced back with a 105-101 win over Boston last time out after a loss as -9.5 home favorites to the Rockets.

The Rockets took care of business against the Nuggets earlier this month, winning 110-100 as -4.5 home favorites.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets +1.5 (-108)

Nuggets -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Rockets +105

Nuggets -125

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockets vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Rockets record: 12-4

Nuggets record: 8-5

Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – Questionable

Clint Capela – Out

Quadir Copeland – Out

Julian Phillips – Out

Alperen Sengun – Questionable

Bruce Thornton – Out

Nuggets Injury Report

DaRon Holmes II – Out

Bryce Hopkins – Out

Julian Strawther – Out

Cam Whitmore – Out

Rockets vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Jamal Murray OVER 26.5 Points + Rebounds (-109)

Jamal Murray is proving that last year’s jump up to 25.4 points per game was no fluke. He’s averaging 25.7 points per contest through 13 games, and is pulling down a career-high 5.2 rebounds per game as well.

Murray has gone OVER 26.5 PR in five straight games, seven of his last nine, and 8 of 13 (62%) this season.

The guard also likes playing against the Nuggets. He went OVER 26.5 PR in three of four meetings last season, and dropped 38 points against them with two rebounds earlier this month.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

The Nuggets needed a big second-half comeback to beat Boston last time out after getting upset by the Suns. They now have the Rockets coming to town, with Houston winning five of its last six games.

The Rockets already beat the Nuggets in Houston earlier this month, and are 5-3 on the road this season. Meanwhile, Denver is just 3-3 at home despite its mile-high advantage.

I’ll take Houston outright tonight on the road.

Pick: Rockets +105

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