Rockies vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 1

Both the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels are in last place in the divisions heading into Monday’s series opener, though Los Angeles is starting to show some signs of life.

The Angels are just eight games out of first place in a terrible AL West, and they’ve won six of their last 10 games to get over 20 wins this season. Colorado is a long shot to turn things around and make the playoffs, as it’s already 16.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and has a minus-83 run differential this season.

On Monday, the Angels will turn to their best starter, righty Jose Soriano, who has cooled off a bit after an insane first month of the season. He’ll go up against Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland (8.08 ERA). Since coming off the injured list in late April, Freeland has an ERA north of 11.00, and the Rockies have won just two of his 10 outings overall in the 2026 season.

Can he turn things around against Los Angeles?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for MLB fans and bettors on Monday night.

Rockies vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-114)

Angels -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Rockies: +178

Angels: -219

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Rockies vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.08 ERA)

Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (6-4, 2.65 ERA)

Rockies vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV, Rockies.TV, KCOP

Rockies record: 22-38

Angels record: 23-37

Rockies vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Oswald Peraza to Hit a Home Run (+660)

Angels infielder Oswald Peraza is starting to solidify himself as a must-start every night, and he’s the best long shot bet on the board to hit a homer on June 1:

If you’re looking for a long shot play, Los Angeles Angels infielder Oswald Peraza is worth a shot at nearly 7/1 odds on Monday.

The Angels are taking on the Colorado Rockies and lefty Kyle Freeland, who has given up 12 home runs in 10 starts this season, including 10 home runs over five starts in the month of May.

Since coming off the injured list in late April, Freeland has an 11.48 ERA across six starts, allowing 11 homers in the process.

So, why Peraza and not a player like Mike Trout?

The former top prospect has crushed left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, hitting .297 with a .922 OPS and five of his seven home runs against southpaws. Peraza is also hitting .317 with a pair of homers over the last two weeks, proving himself as a potential every-day option for the Angels. He’s appeared in 54 of the team’s 60 games this season and has started (and finished) 10 of his last 11 games.

He’s worth a shot against a struggling starter like Freeland on Monday night.

Rockies vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Soriano allowed just one run over his first six starts in 2026, but he’s cooled off considerably since then, posting a 5.35 ERA over his last six outings. The Angels are just 1-5 in those starts, and Soriano’s advanced numbers have taken a hit.

He’s now in just the 57th percentile in expected ERA (3.76), though his whiff percentage (92nd percentile) and strikeout percentage (80th percentile) remain high.

I still like Soriano in this matchup, especially since the Rockies rank dead last in Major League Baseball in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and are just 20th in OPS.

Freeland has been impossible to bet on since he returned to action, as he’s allowed four or more runs in five of his last six starts. The Rockies have not won any of those outings, dropping five of those games by multiple runs.

Even with Soriano taking a step back over the last month, I think he’s the starter to trust in this matchup. The Angels are slightly better offensively than Colorado (20th in wRC+), and they have been playing better during this recent 10-game stretch. Plus, the Rockies are just 10-22 on the road this season.

I’ll continue to fade Freeland until he proves that he can turn things around in 2026.

Pick: Angels -1.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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