Rockies vs. Astros Prediction and Odds: Bet the OVER in Tonight's Barnburner

The Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros will wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night, and while the series opener saw 13 runs scored, the second game had just four combined runs. With that being said, I think we're in for a barnburner tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series finale.

Rockies vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-149)

Astros -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Rockies +141

Astros -171

Total

OVER 8.5 (-112)

UNDER 8.5 (-108)

Rockies vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Juan Mejia, RHP (0-2, 5.40 ERA)

Houston: Ryan Weiss, RHP (0-2, 7.36 ERA)

Rockies vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 16

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 6-12

Astros record: 8-11

Rockies vs. Astros Best Prop Bet

Hunter Goodman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+121)

The Rockies' catcher, Hunter Goodman, has been their best offensive player so far this season. He has an OPS of .759, with four home runs and a double. Let's bet on him to record at least two bases tonight against an Astros team whose had to suffer through some horrific pitching so far in 2026.

Rockies vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

All signs point to tonight's game being a high-scoring affair. The two starting pitchers have struggled significantly this season. Juan Mejia of the Rockies has a 5.40 ERA while Ryan Weiss of the Astros has a 7.36 ERA, allowing nine earned runs across 11.0 innings pitched.

Things don't get any better when you look at the Astros' bullpen. Their bullpen has an ERA of 6.12 through the first three weeks of the season, which is the second-highest bullpen ERA in all of baseball.

Meanwhile, the Astros' offense ranks second in wRC+ at 129, behind only the Dodgers.

Horrible pitching but red-hot offense is all the ingredients you need for an OVER bet to cash.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!