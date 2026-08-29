Rockies vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

The Atlanta Braves have won five games in a row and are making a serious push for the No. 1 spot in the National League heading into Saturday’s tilt with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado dropped Game 1 of this series by two runs, and it’s set as a +201 underdog in Game 2. The Rockies are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and they’re now 20 games under .500 on the road this season.

Meanwhile, the Braves are coming off an impressive sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers and have one of the better home records (46-23) in MLB.

Veteran lefty Martin Perez (3.12 ERA) is on the hill for the Braves today against Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner, who has seen his ERA jump in recent weeks.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for potentially lopsided NL showdown.

Rockies vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-112)

Braves -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Rockies: +201

Braves: -218

Total

9 (Over -106/Under -113)

Rockies vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Ryan Feltner (5-8. 6.08 ERA)

Atlanta: Martin Perez (8-8, 3.12 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 52-83

Braves record: 80-55

Rockies vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+330)

Earlier today, I broke down in SI Betting’s best home run props column why Goodman is worth a look against Martin Perez and the Braves:

Colorado Rockies star Hunter Goodman missed time and recently returned to the lineup, but he’s homered twice in four games (three starts) since coming back.

The All-Star catcher is hitting .289 with five homers over his last 12 games and .375 since coming back for the Rockies. He has a tougher matchup against the Atlanta Braves, but he’s taking on veteran left-hander Martin Perez, who has given up 12 home runs this season.

Goodman is hitting .278 with nine homers and a .884 OPS against lefties this season, and I think he’s a decent value at +330 on Saturday afternoon.

Perez has allowed eight runs over his last two starts, so the Rockies may be facing him at a favorable point of the season.

Rockies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 10 runs in Game 1 of this series, and now we have a shaky pitching matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Feltner has allowed seven runs in each of his last two outings, pushing his season ERA over 6.00. The young right-hander ranks in just the fifth percentile in expected ERA, making him tough to trust against an Atlanta team that is eighth in the league in runs scored.

Meanwhile, Perez hasn’t been a lot better, allowing four runs in back-to-back outings while sitting in the 32nd percentile in expected ERA and the 22nd percentile in expected BAA.

The Rockies also have a 4.81 bullpen ERA, so there’s a chance Atlanta’s offense is able to score in the later innings once Feltner exits.

I’m buying both of these offenses (I have the Goodman home run prop locked in) to have some fireworks on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: OVER 9 (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .