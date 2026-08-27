Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

The Washington Nationals wrap up a four-game set with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon, as both teams are well out of the playoff picture in the National League.

Colorado has won the last two games of this series, and it has a chance to take three of four with Gabriel Hughes (6.54 ERA) on the mound against Washington’s Jake Irvin (5.82 ERA).

Both of these starters have struggled in the 2026 season, which could make for a high-scoring affair to open Thursday’s nine-game slate.

Oddmakers have set the Nationals as -119 favorites in this game, but Washington has continued to struggle at home, falling to 10 games under .500 with the losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Does that open the door for a Colorado upset?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Aug. 27.

Rockies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-194)

Nationals -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Rockies: +111

Nationals: -119

Total

9.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Rockies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Gabriel Hughes (0-5, 6.54 ERA)

Washington: Jake Irvin (2-8, 5.82 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV/Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 52-81

Nationals record: 62-73

Rockies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+256)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Goodman is worth a look against Irvin:

Hunter Goodman is back in the lineup for the Colorado Rockies and is hitting .300 with a pair of home runs in his first two games since returning.

The All-Star catcher is now up to 36 home runs this season, and he’s hitting .252 with a .869 OPS.

On Thursday afternoon, Goodman has a very favorable matchup against the Washington Nationals and right-hander Jake Irvin. Last season, Irvin allowed the most home runs in MLB, and he’s given up 14 in 16 appearances in 2026.

The Nationals right-hander has a 5.82 ERA this season and has allowed seven home runs in five starts (at least one in each game) since coming off the injured list.

So, he’s an easy fade candidate, especially since the Washington bullpen (4.90) hasn’t been very good behind him this season. The Nats’ bullpen has given up 91 home runs this season – the most in MLB.

Goodman has 27 of his 36 homers against right-handed pitching this season, so he should be in a great spot to go deep on Thursday afternoon.

Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

We’ve already seen two extremely high-scoring games in this series, as the Nationals scored 13 runs in Game 1 and the Rockies hung 13 runs of their own on Wednesday night in Game 3.

So, I don’t mind taking the OVER on Thursday afternoon with a pair of shaky starters on the mound.

Irvin has struggled since coming off the injured list, raising his ERA to 5.82, and he ranks in just the seventh percentile amongst MLB pitchers in expected ERA this season. Plus, the Washington bullpen (4.90 ERA) is one of the worst in the league, so things won’t get much better once he exits.

On the Rockies’ side, Hughes has a much better expected ERA (3.46) than actual ERA this season; he's still allowed five or more runs in three of his four starts this month.

Colorado also has a subpar bullpen (4.83 ERA) this season.

Washington’s offense has been elite for most of the 2026 season, ranking third in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), and I don’t trust either starter to exit this game unscathed on Thursday.

The OVER has hit in nearly 54 percent of Washington’s games in 2026, and I expect that trend to continue in this series finale.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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