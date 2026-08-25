Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The 2026 season has been a promising one for the Washington Nationals, but they find themselves on the outside of the wild card picture as the regular season winds down.

Still, Washington’s offense is one of the best in MLB (No. 1 in runs scored, No. 3 in OPS), which is a step in the right direction for a franchise that has not found a ton of success since winning the World Series in 2019.

On Tuesday, the Nationals are favored at home against the Colorado Rockies, who have been in a perpetual rebuild in the NL West. Colorado is 31 games under .500 this season, and it has the worst run differential in the National League.

There is something to get excited about on Tuesday for Rockies fans, though, as Mason Adams (the team’s No. 20 prospect) is set to make his MLB debut after posting a 3.48 ERA in the minors in 2026. Adams was part of the return from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Brenton Doyle at the trade deadline.

He’ll take on Washington lefty Andrew Alvarez (3.60 ERA) in the second game of this four-game set.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction as these two under .500 teams battle it out on Tuesday night.

Rockies vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-168)

Nationals -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Rockies: +136

Nationals: -146

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rockies vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Mason Adams (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Washington: Andrew Alvarez (2-5, 3.60 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 6:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV/Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 50-81

Nationals record: 62-71

Rockies vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

CJ Abrams to Hit a Home Run (+505)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props at SI Betting – I shared why Abrams is undervalued against one of the worst pitching staffs in MLB:

After missing a few games, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams returned to the lineup on Aug. 24 and went 1-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

The two-time All-Star has 29 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s been great against right-handed pitching, hitting .292 with 23 of his homers. He’s also compiled an OPS of .949 against righties in 2026.

Now, Abrams takes on Colorado Rockies rookie Mason Adams, who is making his Major League debut. Adams had a respectable 3.48 ERA across 17 outings (15 starts) in the minors this season, but this home run bet isn’t necessarily a fade of Colorado's No. 20 prospect.

I don’t expect Adams to pitch really deep into his MLB debut, and that means we could see a lot of the Colorado bullpen, which has a 4.89 ERA (28th in MLB) and has given up 66 homers this season.

The Rockies have one of the worst pitching staffs in the league, so I’m shocked to see Abrams set at north of 5/1 to leave the yard on Tuesday night.

Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Washington teed off on Colorado for 13 runs in Game 1 of this series, and it now ranks third in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), third in OPS, first in runs scored and ninth in batting average this season.

So, Adams is stepping into a very tough spot for his MLB debut.

Now, Washington’s pitching staff hasn’t been good, but there have been some positives with Alvarez, who has 3.50 ERA and a 3.50 Fielding Independent Pitching over his last 14 appearances.

The lefty still sits in the 33rd percentile in expected ERA, but he’s taking on a Colorado team that is 29th in MLB in wRC+.

The Nationals deserve to be favored at home, and at the end of the day, Washington simply has a better team than Colorado.

The Rockies have dropped seven games in a row, have a minus-146 run differential and are 20 games under .500 on the road. I can’t back them with a rookie making his MLB debut against an offense that has been one of the best in baseball this season.

Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-146 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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