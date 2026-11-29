New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs has not played since Week 6 due to a shoulder injury, and while he's ramping up his return, it won't come in Week 12.

The Patriots ruled Doubs out for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving the team without him and A.J. Brown (hamstring, injured reserve) in Week 12. Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas and others are expected to fill in at receiver for a New England team that is also down starting quarterback Drake Maye (fractured fibula).

Romeo Doubs (shoulder) downgraded to out for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

A major offseason signing by New England, Doubs had his ups and downs across the first six weeks before injuring his shoulder on a touchdown catch in Week 6. He has since been placed on injured reserve and has missed his alloted four games before he's able to return.

Still, the Patriots don't feel that the veteran receiver is ready to go in Week 12.

Doubs has just 14 catches on 24 targets for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the 2026 season. When he returns, he'll likely slot into the No. 1 role on offense with Brown on injured reserve for the second time this season.

Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for New England with Doubs out in Week 12.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Chargers in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-101)

The Patriots have a ton of issues on offense entering Week 12.

Maye, Doubs and Brown are all out, leaving Mack Hollins and Demario Douglas as the top options at receiver for backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Not ideal!

Still, I think DeVito’s presence opens up an opportunity for Rhamondre Stevenson in the passing game, as the Patriots running back has been a reliable pass catcher during his career. DeVito may look to check the ball down a ton on Sunday, especially since New England doesn’t have many receiving options that can win one-on-one in this matchup.

This season, Stevenson has three or more catches in seven of his 10 appearances, receiving 32 targets overall. He may not get more than three or four looks, but Stevenson has played over 62 percent of the offensive snaps for New England and should be healthier than he was in Week 10 after the team's bye week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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