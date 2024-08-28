Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Back the Orioles vs. Dodgers)
The MLB season marches on with Wednesday's action. Teams are jockeying for position in the postseason and there are several teams on the outside looking in who need to get hot in a hurry to keep their playoff dreams alive.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give you my pick for all 15 games.
Let's dive into it.
Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates -162
I have no desire to bet against the Pirates with Paul Skenes (2.16 ERA) on the mound, especially considering the Cubs are rolling with Kyle Hendricks, who has a horrific 6.33 ERA on the season. I'll roll with Pittsburgh in this one.
Royals vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +128
The Royals offense has been red-hot this month, ranking second in OPS in August at .813. Meanwhile, the Guardians have been regression and they rank just 25th in OPS this month. With Michael Wacha (3.32 ERA) on the mound, the Royals are going to be a great underdog bet.
Astros vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros -108
I'd recommend staying far away from betting on the Phillies with Tajuan Walker inexplicably getting yet another start, despite sporting a 6.26 ERA on the season. I'm surprised the odds for this game is set as a pick'em, I'll back the Astros.
Rays vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mariners -172
The Rays have been batting .210 in August while also ranking dead last in OPS at .617. Now they have to take on Luis Castillo and his 3.66 ERA. The Rays have little hope of producing any significant level of offense in this one.
Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -164
Neither starting pitcher in this one is anything to write home about. Griffin Canning (5.18 ERA) of the Angels will take on Mason Englert (5.95 ERA) of the Tigers. I'm going to back the better offense in the Tigers, who have a .722 OPS in August compared to the Angels at .634.
Athletics vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -120
The Athletics offense went through a spurt of producing runs at a high rate, but they've cooled off in a big way the past couple of weeks. They're 24th in OPS over the past two weeks so the time to bet on the A's as underdogs is behind us. I'll trust the Reds to get the job done today.
Yankees vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Nationals +160
I'm going to take a shot on the Nationals as underdogs in this one. MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Nationals and the fact that he's a lefty could cause some issues for the Yankees. Their OPS drops from .789 to .736 when facing left-handed pitchers.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays +120
The Blue Jays offense waited until they were virtually eliminated from the postseason before deciding to finally play good baseball. In August, the Jays rank second in the Majors in OPS. I'm going to trust their hot offense to continue to roll tonight against the Red Sox.
Braves vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -136
It's tough to justify a bet against the Braves when Chris Sale (2.62 ERA) is on the mound. I won't be the one doing it today with David Festa (5.20 ERA) getting the start for the Twins.
Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +106
The Cardinals are in a good spot with Andre Pallante (3.84 ERA) on the mound for them today. As long as their offense can put up a couple runs, they have a chance to pull this off as home underdogs.
Giants vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants +138
The Giants don't deserve to be as big of underdogs as they are. They're offense is 18th in OPS this month, only two spots behind the Brewers who come in at 16th in August. With Kyle Harrison (4.00 ERA) on the mound, they have a chance to pull off the upset tonight.
Rangers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: White Sox +144
Despite the White Sox being horrific, they're worth a bet as underdogs today as the Rangers get ready to roll with Jack Leiter as their starting pitcher. he has allowed 19 runs (17 earned) in just 9.1 innings pitched so far this season. I can't trust the Rangers in this spot.
Marlins vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Marlins +106
The Marlins offense has finally started to find some level of momentum, ranking 10th in OPS so far in August. I'll trust them as underdogs in Colorado.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets +102
The Mets are desperate to get back in a playoff spot and their offense has been doing all they can to make that happen, ranking sixth in OPS this month. I'm willing to bet on them to go up 2-0 in their series against the Diamondbacks.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -106
I'm staying far away from betting on the Dodgers until Walker Buehler proves he can return to his normal self. he has allowed at least three earned runs in three straight games and has a season ERA of 6.09. Give me the Orioles in this one.
