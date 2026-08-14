Royals vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

Two of the worst teams in the American League open up a weekend series on Friday night, as the Kansas City Royals remain on the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Angeles.

Kansas City was swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week, and it’s on a four-game skid. The Royals are 23 games under .500 on the road and just 49-73 overall this season, sitting way out of a playoff spot in the Al.

Meanwhile, the Angels are 48-74 after winning three games in a row against the Texas Rangers. Los Angeles is set as an underdog at home in this matchup, but neither of these teams has played well enough this season to ever consider betting on as a favorite.

Grayson Rodriguez (7.20 ERA) gets the ball for the Angels against Kansas City’s Seth Lugo (4.41 ERA).

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener.

Royals vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals -1.5 (+141)

Angels +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Royals: -115

Angels: -105

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Royals vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Kansas City: Seth Lugo (5-7, 4.41 ERA)

Los Angeles: Grayson Rodriguez (3-5, 7.20 ERA)

Royals vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV/Royals.TV

Royals record: 49-73

Angels record: 48-74

Royals vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jac Caglianone to Hit a Home Run (+244)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props here at SI Betting – I shared why Caglianone is a great bet to stay hot:

Kansas City Royals slugger Jac Caglianone participated in the Home Run Derby this season, and he’s put together a strong campaign, hitting .269 with 21 homers and an .806 OPS. Over the last seven days (six games), the former first-round pick is on fire, hitting .500 with three home runs and an OPS of 1.520.

This hot streak extends beyond this week, though, as Caglianone is hitting .375 with four homers over the last two weeks and .299 with six homers over the last four weeks.

So, I’m eyeing him against a weak Los Angeles Angels pitching staff and right-handed starter Grayson Rodriguez. This season, Rodriguez has allowed nine home runs in 12 starts, posting a 7.20 ERA. The bullpen behind him isn’t much better, posting a 4.32 ERA this season while allowing 58 homers.

Caglianone has done a ton of damage against right-handed pitching, hitting .280 with 15 of his 21 homers. Even though his price to go deep has come way down, I think the Royals youngster is a great bet during this hot streak.

Royals vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

There is no sense in betting on either side in this matchup.

Kansas City has been awful on the road in the 2026 season, but the Angels have not competed in Rodriguez’s outings this season, going 3-9 overall with five straight losses.

The young right-hander ranks in the first percentile in MLB in expected ERA and the second percentile in expected batting average against, which is why I am fading him in the prop market tonight.

When it comes to a game pick, I think the OVER is worth a look even though these teams have hit the UNDER in the majority of their games.

Lugo hasn’t been great in 2026, ranking in the 10th percentile in expected ERA and the eighth percentile in expected batting average against. Both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wrC+), but the pitching is extremely shaky on both sides.

After Lugo exits, the Royals turn to a bullpen that has a 5.31 ERA (29th in MLB) this season.

In Rodriguez’s starts, the Angels have combined for nine or more runs eight times, and he’s allowed at least four runs in half of his 12 appearances.

I’ll give these offenses the benefit of the doubt against two terrible pitching staffs.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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