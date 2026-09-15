Royals vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Houston Astros return home from getting swept in Tampa Bay to start a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

The Astros are still atop the weak AL West despite sitting at .500 (75-75), while the Royals have been out of it for a while now at 66-84.

Kansas City has lost six of its last nine games, including scoring just one run in each of its final two games in Boston over the weekend.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Astros on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Royals vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-157)

Astros -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Royals +139

Astros -168

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

Royals vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Royals: Michael Wacha (9-8, 3.25 ERA)

Astros: Hunter Brown (5-3, 3.52 ERA)

Michael Wacha’s talents have been wasted in Kansas City this season. He’s been especially good recently, allowing four runs in 27 innings across his last four starts, including six shutout innings against the Diamondbacks – in a 5-3 loss – last time out.

Hunter Brown is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings in Philadelphia last week. He had allowed four runs in 18.1 innings across his previous three starts.

Royals vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, SCHN

Royals record: 66-84

Astros record: 75-75

Royals vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Wacha OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Wacha has never been a huge strikeout pitcher, but he’s been able to rack up the punchouts in a few of his recent starts. The veteran has at least five strikeouts in 20 of 29 starts this season, including at least six strikeouts in three of his last four outings.

Houston strikes out at a 22% clip overall vs. RHP, and 24.2% in the last 30 days. I see Wacha getting at least five strikeouts once again tonight.

Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

This total feels a run too high tonight in Houston.

Michael Wacha has been terrific recently for the Royals, allowing just four runs in 27 innings in his last four starts. And while Hunter Brown allowed five runs (four earned) in five innings in Philadelphia last time out, he had a strong stretch of starts before that, and Kansas City doesn’t have nearly the firepower of the Phillies.

To top it all off, both of these offenses are struggling. The Royals have scored three runs or fewer in three straight games and six of their last nine, and the Astros have three or fewer in six of nine as well.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-115)

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