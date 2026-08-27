Royals vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals in the rubber match of their three-game set on Thursday night.

The Royals took the opener 5-3 before the Blue Jays bounced back with a 3-0 victory last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Blue Jays on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals -1.5 (+144)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Royals -105

Blue Jays -102

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Royals: Noah Cameron (8-8, 4.02 ERA)

Blue Jays: Spencer Arrighetti (7-6, 4.73 ERA)

Noah Cameron has allowed just three hits in 14 shutout innings in his last two starts, including a complete game against the Angels two outings ago. He allowed five runs in 13 innings in two starts against Toronto last season.

Spencer Arrighetti will make his first start with the Blue Jays after being acquired from the Astros at the deadline. He came off the injured list to allow three runs in 3.1 innings in relief at Yankee Stadium in his Toronto debut last week.

Royals vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, Sportsnet

Royals record: 59-75

Blue Jays record: 65-69

Royals vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Isbel OVER 0.5 Hits (-141)

Kyle Isbel saw his five-game hitting streak come to an end last night, but he had gone 7 for 19 (.368) with two home runs and a double in that span.

Isbel is batting .268 and is 1 for 2 against Arrighetti in his career. He should be able to get at least one hit tonight in Toronto.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Royals saw their winning streak come to an end last night, but they have a chance to keep playing spoiler in Toronto tonight.

Noah Cameron has been fantastic for the Royals as of late. He threw a one-hit shutout two starts ago then allowed two hits in five shutout frames against the Tigers last time out.

On the flip side, Spencer Arrighetti struggled in his Blue Jays debut last week, allowing three runs in 3.1 innings of relief against the Yankees. The former Astros starter had missed nearly a month due to injury.

I’ll take the Royals in essentially a pick’em spot given that advantage on the mound.

Pick: Royals -105

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