Royals vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Toronto Blue Jays return home from a so-so road trip to host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays won two of three in Tampa Bay before losing a three-game set at Yankee Stadium. They’re still in the thick of the playoff race, though, and you may want to bet the Blue Jays to make the playoffs before it’s too late .

The Royals aren’t in the playoff picture, but don’t tell them that. They’ve won eight games in a row, including sweeps against the A’s and Tigers on a perfect homestand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-194)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Royals +116

Blue Jays -124

Total

8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Royals: Seth Lugo (5-7, 4.71 ERA)

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (1-6, 7.40 ERA)

Seth Lugo has struggled recently, allowing five runs in each of his last two starts and three of his last four.

Max Scherzer is looking to bounce back from allowing seven runs in four innings in Tampa Bay last time out. He had allowed a total of five runs in 19 innings (2.37) across his previous four starts.

Royals vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, Sportsnet

Royals record: 58-74

Blue Jays record: 64-68

Royals vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Alejandro Kirk OVER 0.5 Singles (-120)

Alejandro Kirk is 18 for 47 (.383) during his current 12-game hitting streak, and most of those hits have been singles. Only five of those hits went for extra bases, so he has 13 singles in his last dozen games.

Kirk has hit a single in each of his last nine games and all but one game during this streak. I’ll take him at -120 to keep that up tonight.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

The Royals have been a good home team all season long at 36-30, but they’re abysmal on the road at 22-44. If they were even half decent on the road they’d probably be in the playoff race.

Toronto is at least 33-33 at home, and put up a good fight against two of the top teams in the league recently.

I’ll back Scherzer and the Jays to outduel Lugo and the Royals tonight.

Pick: Blue Jays -124

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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